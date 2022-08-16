U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.46
    +9.32 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,145.75
    +233.31 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,103.92
    -24.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.48
    +0.13 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -2.28 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3890
    +1.1170 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,789.19
    -461.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.12
    -5.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Insights on the Premise Cable Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premise Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global premise cable market reached a value of US$ 7.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.86% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Premise cables are widely used to connect local area network (LAN) and phone equipment within a building. They run from a central location, such as a server room, to individual desktops. At present, fiber optics are gaining immense traction among premise cables as they offer several advantages in LAN backbone cabling. In addition to this, the leading manufacturers are introducing integrated systems of copper and fiber network cabling and components for excellent performance and reliability.

Rising demand for enhanced flow of communication and broadcast transmission in the telecommunication industry represents one of the primary factors driving the premise cable market. Moreover, the escalating need for high broadband services and connections on account of the increasing use of smartphones as well as the internet is stimulating the market growth.

A significant rise in the construction of schools, colleges, server rooms, and commercial establishments is also catalyzing the demand for premise cables around the world. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as smart power operations and automated lighting, along with the surging demand for multimedia devices and network connectivity, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, several types of copper cables are finding wide applications in the oil and gas industry on account of their low cost, high security, and reliability. Furthermore, premise cables are used to control and transmit data between various machines and systems for industrial purposes.

In line with this, rapid industrialization and the rising automation trend in industrial processes are other factors positively influencing the adoption of premise cables worldwide. Besides this, the rising demand for industrial-grade premise cables, which offer reliability in harsh environmental conditions, is impelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Belden Inc., CommScope, Corning Incorporated, II-VI Incorporated, NEXANS, Prysmian Group, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Southwire Company LLC and The Siemon Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global premise cable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premise cable market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cable type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global premise cable market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Premise Cable Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Copper Cable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fiber Optic Cable
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 CAT5E Cables
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 CAT6 Cables
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 CAT6A Cables
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 CAT7 Cables
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 CAT8 Cables
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Broadcast
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Enterprise
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 IT and Network Security
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Belden Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 CommScope
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Corning Incorporated
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 II-VI Incorporated
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 NEXANS
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Prysmian Group
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Schneider Electric
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Siemens AG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Southwire Company LLC
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 The Siemon Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzq57i

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-premise-cable-global-market-to-2027---by-type-application-and-region-301606701.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: GameStop, AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry

    GameStop, AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Carnival Corp. (CCL)?

    The investment management company, Miller Value Partners recently released its “Miller Opportunity Equity” second quarter 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a Trending Stock

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh