Insights on the Prescription Lens Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Marchon Eyewear and Vision Rx Lab Among Others

The global prescription lens market size was estimated at USD 19.80 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 21.29 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 7.86% to reach USD 33.65 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Prescription Lens Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Prescription Lens Market, including Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor International S.A., Fielmann AG, HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, Insight Equity A. P. X, L P, JEANNE LANVIN SA, Kyboe, Luxottica group, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA., MAUI JIM, INC., Michael Kors (USA), Inc., Prive Goods, LLC, Rodenstock GmbH, Safilo Group S.p.A., Seiko Optical Products Co Ltd, Specsavers Optical Group Ltd, The Eastman Kodak Company, Titan Company Limited., Transitions Optical, VISION EASE, Vision Rx Lab, and XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Prescription Lens Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Prescription Lens Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Prescription Lens Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Prescription Lens Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Prescription Lens Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Prescription Lens Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Prescription Lens Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing occurrence of reflective error cases such as myopia and astigmatism

5.1.1.2. Rise in the number of eye problems with increased screen-time of computers and gadgets

5.1.1.3. Growing acceptance and use of eyewear products

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of prescription lens

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in prescription lens coupled with presence of online platforms for vision testing

5.1.3.2. Increasing living standards among young population with the need for trending sunglasses and lens

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Possible risks form prescription lenses

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Prescription Lens Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bifocal

6.3. Progressive

6.4. Single vision

6.4.1. Concave

6.4.2. Convex

6.4.3. Cylindrical

6.5. Trifocal

6.6. Workspace progressives



7. Prescription Lens Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Astigmatism

7.3. Hyperopia/Hypermetropia

7.4. Myopia

7.5. Presbyopia



8. Prescription Lens Market, by Coating

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Anti-fog coating

8.3. Anti-reflective

8.4. Scratch resistant coating

8.5. Ultraviolet treatment



9. Americas Prescription Lens Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Prescription Lens Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Prescription Lens Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Carl Zeiss AG

13.2. Charmant Inc.

13.3. De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

13.4. Essilor International S.A.

13.5. Fielmann AG

13.6. HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

13.7. Insight Equity A. P. X, L P

13.8. JEANNE LANVIN SA

13.9. Kyboe

13.10. Luxottica group

13.11. Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

13.12. Marcolin SpA.

13.13. MAUI JIM, INC.

13.14. Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

13.15. Prive Goods, LLC

13.16. Rodenstock GmbH

13.17. Safilo Group S.p.A.

13.18. Seiko Optical Products Co Ltd

13.19. Specsavers Optical Group Ltd

13.20. The Eastman Kodak Company

13.21. Titan Company Limited.

13.22. Transitions Optical

13.23. VISION EASE

13.24. Vision Rx Lab

13.25. XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD.



14. Appendix

