Insights on the Prescription Lens Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Marchon Eyewear and Vision Rx Lab Among Others
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prescription Lens Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Coating, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prescription lens market size was estimated at USD 19.80 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 21.29 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 7.86% to reach USD 33.65 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Prescription Lens Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Prescription Lens Market, including Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor International S.A., Fielmann AG, HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, Insight Equity A. P. X, L P, JEANNE LANVIN SA, Kyboe, Luxottica group, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA., MAUI JIM, INC., Michael Kors (USA), Inc., Prive Goods, LLC, Rodenstock GmbH, Safilo Group S.p.A., Seiko Optical Products Co Ltd, Specsavers Optical Group Ltd, The Eastman Kodak Company, Titan Company Limited., Transitions Optical, VISION EASE, Vision Rx Lab, and XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Prescription Lens Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Prescription Lens Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Prescription Lens Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Prescription Lens Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Prescription Lens Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Prescription Lens Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Prescription Lens Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing occurrence of reflective error cases such as myopia and astigmatism
5.1.1.2. Rise in the number of eye problems with increased screen-time of computers and gadgets
5.1.1.3. Growing acceptance and use of eyewear products
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of prescription lens
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in prescription lens coupled with presence of online platforms for vision testing
5.1.3.2. Increasing living standards among young population with the need for trending sunglasses and lens
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Possible risks form prescription lenses
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Prescription Lens Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bifocal
6.3. Progressive
6.4. Single vision
6.4.1. Concave
6.4.2. Convex
6.4.3. Cylindrical
6.5. Trifocal
6.6. Workspace progressives
7. Prescription Lens Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Astigmatism
7.3. Hyperopia/Hypermetropia
7.4. Myopia
7.5. Presbyopia
8. Prescription Lens Market, by Coating
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Anti-fog coating
8.3. Anti-reflective
8.4. Scratch resistant coating
8.5. Ultraviolet treatment
9. Americas Prescription Lens Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Prescription Lens Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Prescription Lens Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Carl Zeiss AG
13.2. Charmant Inc.
13.3. De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
13.4. Essilor International S.A.
13.5. Fielmann AG
13.6. HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY
13.7. Insight Equity A. P. X, L P
13.8. JEANNE LANVIN SA
13.9. Kyboe
13.10. Luxottica group
13.11. Marchon Eyewear, Inc.
13.12. Marcolin SpA.
13.13. MAUI JIM, INC.
13.14. Michael Kors (USA), Inc.
13.15. Prive Goods, LLC
13.16. Rodenstock GmbH
13.17. Safilo Group S.p.A.
13.18. Seiko Optical Products Co Ltd
13.19. Specsavers Optical Group Ltd
13.20. The Eastman Kodak Company
13.21. Titan Company Limited.
13.22. Transitions Optical
13.23. VISION EASE
13.24. Vision Rx Lab
13.25. XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD.
14. Appendix
