U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.75
    +67.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,627.00
    +468.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,489.00
    +244.25 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    +33.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +0.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +13.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0076 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.78
    -2.09 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    +0.0146 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3200
    +0.2670 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,524.70
    +528.86 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.44
    +442.76 (+182.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.37
    +64.57 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Insights on the Private LTE and 5G Network Global Market to 2027 - Combination of IoT and Private LTE & 5G Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market

Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market
Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE and 5G Network Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global private LTE and 5G network market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global private LTE and 5G network market to grow with a CAGR of 15.96% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on private LTE and 5G network market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on private LTE and 5G network market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global private LTE and 5G network market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global private LTE and 5G network market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Need for defined communication services

  • Availability of defined network services

  • Deployment of LTE in various verticals

2) Restraints

  • Higher network requirements

3) Opportunities

  • The emergence of industrial developments

  • Combination of Iot and private LTE & 5G

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the private LTE and 5G network market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the private LTE and 5G network market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global private LTE and 5G network market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Private LTE and 5G Network Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vertical
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Private LTE and 5G Network Market

4. Private LTE and 5G Network Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type
5.1. Private LTE
5.2. 5G

6. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application
6.1. Real-time Surveillance
6.2. Operations Visibility and Optimization
6.3. Authentication and Access Control
6.4. Worker Safety Monitoring
6.5. Remote Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance
6.6. Asset Management

7. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical
7.1. Industrial Manufacturing
7.2. Utilities and Electrical Power
7.3. Public Venues
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Supply Chain
7.6. Natural Resources

8. Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical
8.1.4. North America Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical
8.2.4. Europe Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Vertical
8.4.4. RoW Private LTE and 5G Network Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Private LTE and 5G Network Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
9.2.2. Intel Corporation
9.2.3. ip.access
9.2.4. Mavenir Systems
9.2.5. MECSware GmbH
9.2.6. NEC Corporation
9.2.7. NetNumber Inc.
9.2.8. Nokia Networks
9.2.9. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
9.2.10. Redline Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjraw0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

    Warren Buffett's company on Monday revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Berkshire Tweaks Bank Play With $2.9 Billion Bet on Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which cut many bank holdings as the pandemic bore down on the US, is back with a roughly $2.9 billion bet on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup Inc. even as it said goodbye to a long-time stake in Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has L

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Stocks, Futures Jump Amid Risk-On Mood; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Tuesday along with US equity futures as risk appetite returned to markets roiled in recent weeks by concerns about global economic growth, surging prices and policy tightening. Treasury yields rose and the dollar retreated. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.