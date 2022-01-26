U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.75
    +65.75 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    +365.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,458.25
    +317.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.10
    +31.80 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    +0.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.58
    -1.32 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1560
    +0.2900 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,945.02
    +1,595.88 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.39
    +43.80 (+5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +118.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Insights on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market to 2027 - Advanced Oral Drugs for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (2021-2027) by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Mode, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is estimated to be USD 8.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Some of the factors that impact the growth of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market are the change in the lifestyles, rising geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Several Government and private sector initiatives such as the rare disease act and the orphan drug act that create awareness and offer incentives such as tax waivers, credits, assistance & support are expected to contribute to the growth rate of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

However, discontinuing of drug production by major players during clinical trials and stringent regulations by Government, lack of awareness about the presence of pulmonary arterial hypertension among patients, and high diagnosis and treatment cost are expected to hinder the market growth. Technology advancements such as biomarker and new gene therapy for the treatment and advanced oral drugs create an opportunity for the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Burden of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

  • Government and Private Support for the Development of Orphan Drugs

  • Growing Geriatric Population

Restraints

  • Patent Expiration of Key Molecules

  • Side Effects Associated with the Drugs

  • Lack of Awareness among People in Developing Countries

Challenges

  • High Costs of Diagnosis and Treatment

  • Lack of Awareness

  • Expiry of Patents

Opportunities

  • Advance Oral Drugs for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

  • Technology Advancements such as Biomaker and New Gene Therapy for the Treatment

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is segmented based on Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Mode, and Geography.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Drug Class

  • Introduction

  • Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

  • Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators

  • Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

  • Phosphodiesterase 5 (Pde-5)

  • Calcium Channel Blockers

  • Others

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Route of Administration

  • Introduction

  • Oral

  • Injectable

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Distribution Mode

  • Introduction

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Geography

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are United Therapeutics Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare AG, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited. and others.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Description

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Drug Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs
6.3 Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (Sgc) Stimulators
6.4 Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)
6.5 Phosphodiesterase 5 (Pde-5)
6.6 Calcium Channel Blockers
6.7 Others

7. Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Route of Administration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oral
7.3 Injectable

8. Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Distribution Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacy
8.3 Online Pharmacy
8.4 Retail Pharmacy

9. Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Geography

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Fundings

11. Company Profiles
11.1 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
11.2 United Therapeutics Corporation
11.3 Novartis International AG
11.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)
11.5 Pfizer, Inc.
11.6 Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.
11.7 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
11.8 Bayer HealthCare AG
11.9 Arena Pharmaceuticals
11.10 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
11.11 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
11.12 Gilead Sciences
11.13 Johnson & Johnson
11.14 AstraZeneca
11.15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgifhn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Why the stock of this small biotech with an underdog cancer drug climbed 46%

    Gilead Sciences, which sold the drug for $3 million less than three years ago, still could come out a winner if the drug is approved by the FDA for patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis.

  • The Great Resignation is coming to decimate the ranks of middle management. The C-Suite should be worried

    Being the boss is more challenging and less rewarding now than it’s ever been, and as a result more managers are quitting their jobs.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Crypto superfans including Elon Musk and El Salvador’s president are using McDonald’s to mock bitcoin’s dramatic crash

    The crypto community is taking the major downturn in Bitcoin in stride, sort of. Back to flipping burgers.

  • Intel wins appeal against $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine

    Intel on Wednesday won its appeal against a 1.06-billion-euro ($1.2 billion) EU antitrust fine handed down to the U.S. chipmaker twelve years ago for stifling a rival, in a major setback for EU antitrust regulators. The European Commission penalised Intel in 2009 for trying to block rival Advanced Micro Devices by giving rebates to computer makers Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC and Lenovo for buying most of their chips from Intel. " The (European) Commission's analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anticompetitive effects," judges said.

  • Chip Shortage Leaves U.S. Companies Dangerously Low on Semiconductors, Report Says

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a survey shows the urgency for Congress to approve the Innovation and Competition Act, which includes $52 billion to boost domestic chip production.

  • Oil Rallies Toward $89 With Focus on Stockpile Draw, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil climbed toward $89 a barrel after industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles and investors tracked tensions over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe glo

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane

    Airbus plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes - whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe - to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized machinery by air. Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial-cargo airline subsidiary from 2023. Weeks after ending output of the world's largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West's largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • A Letter to United Employees

    by Scott Kirby, CEO at United Airlines

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Qatar Can’t Help Europe Much If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflatio

  • Ford aims to be the Tesla of connected commercial vehicles

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley won applause from Wall Street by increasing the production target for the automaker's electric F-150 to 150,000 a year, more than three times the original number. Now, Farley wants investors and commercial vehicle customers to pay more attention to the software and services Ford wants to sell with those trucks, as well as to the company's electric Transit vans and its portfolio of combustion engine commercial vehicles. At an event in Sonoma, California, this week, Farley and other Ford executives are rolling out more details of their Ford Pro commercial vehicle strategy - and setting ambitious goals.

  • GM investing $7 billion to build new battery factory in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details GM's plan to invest in EV battery production plants, the auto manufacturer's outlook for future EV product lines, and the prospects for charging infrastructure.

  • Record New Cases in Germany; Hong Kong’s Isolation: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance approach could keep the Asian financial hub cut off from most of the world until 2024, according to a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce in the city.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Marke

  • Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

    Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said Monday that she and her regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. About 77% of Belgium's nearly 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated, and some 6.3 million Belgians have received a booster dose, according to the latest figures from health authorities.