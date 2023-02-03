Insights on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Global Market to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Disorders Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.29% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) refers to a life-threatening medical condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries that connect the heart to the lungs. It causes the artery walls to tighten and narrow down, thereby exerting additional pressure on the heart to pump blood and weakening the muscles.

In adverse cases, it can also compromise the heart's capacity to pump blood, thus eventually causing heart failure. PAH is characterized by shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling in ankles and legs. It is diagnosed through various tests, such as an echocardiogram, computer tomography (CT) scans, chest X-rays and ventilation-perfusion scans.

It is usually treated using various drugs, such as endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), vasodilators, calcium channel blockers (CCBs), anticoagulants, diuretics and cardiac glycosides. These drugs can be inhaled, injected or orally administered.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such medical ailments is providing a boost to the market growth.

In line with this, changes in lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical activity, and unhealthy dietary patterns, have enhanced the risks of hypertension and high blood pressure.

This, along with the development of novel orphan drugs and technologically advanced devices for the treatment of PAH, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for PAH, and improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Johnson & Johnson), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Gilead Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck KGaA, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

