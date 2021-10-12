U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Insights on the Pulse Oximeter Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Acare Technology, Masimo and Medtronic Among Others

·7 min read

The "Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report by Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 2,314.90 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,477.41 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% reaching USD 3,544.45 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pulse Oximeter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market, including Acare Technology Co., Ltd., ARKY, AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Commonwealth Edison Company, Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Infinium Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Meditech Equipment Co., Medtronic PLC, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Nonin Medical, Inc., Opto Circuits India Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, and VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pulse Oximeter Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pulse Oximeter Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases and other target diseases
5.2.2. Burgeoning demand for portable monitoring devices
5.2.3. Spreading awareness regarding the use of pulse oximeters for COVID-19 patients
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Limited awareness in developing countries
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Advancements in pulse oximetry
5.4.2. Rising demand for proactive monitoring device
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Lack of training and skilled professionals

6. Pulse Oximeter Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
6.3. Handheld Pulse Oximeter

7. Pulse Oximeter Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Homecare
7.3. Hospital

8. Americas Pulse Oximeter Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeter Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pulse Oximeter Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Acare Technology Co., Ltd.
12.2. ARKY
12.3. AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
12.4. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
12.5. Commonwealth Edison Company
12.6. Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd.
12.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
12.8. Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited
12.9. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
12.10. Infinium Medical
12.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.12. Masimo
12.13. Meditech Equipment Co.
12.14. Medtronic PLC
12.15. NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
12.16. Nonin Medical, Inc.
12.17. Opto Circuits India Ltd.
12.18. Smiths Medical, Inc.
12.19. Spacelabs Healthcare
12.20. VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jokh3h

