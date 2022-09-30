U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Insights on the Pulse Oximeters Global Market to 2031 - Increase in Importance of Oxygen Level Monitoring at Home Care Settings is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The pulse oximeter market was valued at $211.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,910.55 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Pulse oximeter is a non-invasive device used for monitoring oxygen level and heart rate of patients. These devices offer clinically relevant information regarding the health status of patients during diagnosis and post-surgery management. This information plays a vital role in deciding if a patient needs to be kept on a ventilator. Pulse oximeters are used during emergencies, pre-and post-surgery, on-going treatment at hospitals, and home healthcare. These devices are useful for people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD), asthma, and other respiratory conditions.

Increase in importance of oxygen level monitoring at home care settings and improvement in reimbursement scenario of developed countries, are factors responsible for the growth of the pulse oximeter market.

In addition, surge in geriatric population and rise in chronic health conditions including COP and sleep apnea, have fueled the growth of pulse oximeters market. Moreover, increase in use of pulse oximeters for fitness monitoring and rise in ambulatory surgery centers across various countries that use monitoring devices routinely have fueled the market growth.

In addition, increase in prevalence of diseases such as hypertension, asthma, diabetes, and cardiac arrhythmia has significantly uplifted the demand for pulse oximeters. According to the World Health Organization, 64 million patients are currently suffering with COPD and is expected to be the major driver for the pulse oximeter market during forecast period.

Increase in patient pool for the detection of congential heart defects and respiratory conditions thereby increased the demand for pulse oximeter, thus making way for opportunities for the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness toward these devices in the low- and middle-income countries hamper the market growth.

In addition, key industry players are undertaking major initiatives such as agreement, partnership, and acquisition of another companies to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in 2021, Masimo acquired LiDCO, a supplier of non-invasive and minimally invasive hemodynamic equipment expanding its portfolio of patient monitoring.

Moreover, according to the Worldometer, the virus has affected over 160 million people globally as of May 2021 and resulted in 3,346,760 deaths. This outbreak has led to concerns over timely medical attention leading to increased demand for pulse oximeter market.

In addition, the demand for portable pulse oximeters has increased over the years due to growth in preference for homecare patient monitoring. Monitoring of oxygen saturation level in home setting helps doctors to diagnose disease, including hypoxemia faster, reduce healthcare costs, and keep track of the course of treatment. Portable pulse oximeters offer several benefits such as ease-of-transportation and monitoring patient condition in pre-hospital situations (emergency or disaster). Almost all major players offer these portable pulse oximeters.

Fingertip pulse oximeters are one such portable oximeters used in all healthcare settings including homecare, clinical settings, and hospitals. Patients with breathing disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), can monitor blood-oxygen levels themselves using these pulse oximeters. Fingertip pulse oximeter is a non-invasive and safe way of monitoring oxygen level in blood.

The key players operating in the pulse oximeter market include Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Nonin Medical Inc., Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Promed Technology Co.Ltd, Smith Group Plc, and Tenko Medical Systems.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pulse oximeters market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pulse oximeters market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the pulse oximeters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pulse oximeters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: PULSE OXIMETERS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Bedside Pulse Oximeter
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Hand held Pulse Oximeter
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Wrist worn Pulse Oximeter
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Pediatric Pulse Oximeter
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PULSE OXIMETERS MARKET, BY END USER
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Home Environment
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PULSE OXIMETERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Masimo Corporation
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 Medtronic Plc.
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Nonin Medical Inc.
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 Omron Corporation
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Promed Technology Co.Ltd
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 Smith Group Plc
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Tenko Medical Systems
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slsbp3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-pulse-oximeters-global-market-to-2031---increase-in-importance-of-oxygen-level-monitoring-at-home-care-settings-is-driving-growth-301637758.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

