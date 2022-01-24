U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,325.97
    -71.97 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,776.49
    -488.88 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,555.83
    -213.10 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.07
    -4.85 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.87
    -2.27 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.49 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0220 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7790
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,969.07
    +1,184.10 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.97
    +6.37 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Insights on the Recommendation Engine Global Market to 2028 - Advancements in Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recommendation Engine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Collaborative Filtering, Hybrid Recommendation), by Deployment, by Application, by Organization, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global recommendation engine market size is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing adoption of digital technologies among organizations is one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the rising competition among organizations and the need to provide a better customer experience are increasing the demand for recommendation systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled governments across various countries to take immediate actions and impose partial or full lockdowns. This impacted various industries in numerous ways. Social distancing rules and traveling restrictions shifted people away from physical shops for buying essentials to the digital medium, which resulted in the increased demand for online shopping platforms. Hence, the pandemic created a lucrative opportunity for the market.

A recommendation engine, a type of data filtering tool, uses Machine Learning (ML)-based processes to suggest relevant and specific items to customers. It typically comprises two types of systems, namely a personalized recommendation system and a non-personalized recommendation system. The tool gathers consumer behavior data to find patterns in it, based on which it offers numerous recommendations to users.

The market has also benefitted from the growth in digitization trends across numerous industries, especially retail, e-commerce, and media and entertainment. For instance, according to a survey by Episerver, approximately 44% of the U.S. population shops using Amazon.com, Inc.'s recommendations.

Recommendation engine system providers are investing in research & development activities to introduce innovations in the market and offer a better experience to users. Additionally, the growing competition is driving innovations in the market.

Recommendation Engine Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of application, the personalized campaigns and customer delivery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising need to provide better customer experience and services to customers. The product planning and proactive asset management segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period

  • By end use, the retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The BFSI segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing technological advancements, a high rate of adoption, and the existence of a large number of market players in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Growing adoption of digital technologies among organizations
3.3.1.2 Increase in need to enhance customer experience
3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis
3.3.2.1 Increase in concerns over the customers' personal information
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Advancements in data analytics
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 PEST Analysis
3.6 COVID-19 Impact on Recommendation Engine Market

Chapter 4. Recommendation Engine Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.2 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3 Collaborative Filtering
4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4 Content-based Filtering
4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5 Hybrid Recommendation
4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Recommendation Engine Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2 Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3 On-premise
5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Cloud
5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Recommendation Engine Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Personalized Campaigns and Customer Delivery
6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Strategy Operations and Planning
6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management
6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Recommendation Engine Market: Organization Estimates and Trend Analysis
7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.2 Organization Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.3 SMEs
7.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Large Enterprises
7.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Recommendation Engine Market: End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis
8.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.2 End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Information Technology
8.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.5 Retail
8.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.6 BFSI
8.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.7 Media & Entertainment
8.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Recommendation Engine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
10.1 Key Competitor Ranking Analysis, 2020
10.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Adobe
11.1.1 Company overview
11.1.2 Financial performance
11.1.3 Product benchmarking
11.1.4 Recent developments
11.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
11.2.1 Company overview
11.2.2 Financial performance
11.2.3 Product benchmarking
11.2.4 Recent developments
11.3 Google LLC
11.3.1 Company overview
11.3.2 Financial performance
11.3.3 Product benchmarking
11.3.4 Recent developments
11.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
11.4.1 Company overview
11.4.2 Financial performance
11.4.3 Product benchmarking
11.4.4 Recent developments
11.5 International Business Machines Corporation
11.5.1 Company overview
11.5.2 Financial performance
11.5.3 Product benchmarking
11.5.4 Recent developments
11.6 Intel Corporation
11.6.1 Company overview
11.6.2 Financial performance
11.6.3 Product benchmarking
11.6.4 Recent developments
11.7 Microsoft Corporation
11.7.1 Company overview
11.7.2 Financial performance
11.7.3 Product benchmarking
11.7.4 Recent developments
11.8 Oracle
11.8.1 Company overview
11.8.2 Financial performance
11.8.3 Product benchmarking
11.8.4 Recent developments
11.9 Salesforce.com, Inc.
11.9.1 Company overview
11.9.2 Financial performance
11.9.3 Product benchmarking
11.9.4 Recent developments
11.10 SAP
11.10.1 Company overview
11.10.2 Financial performance
11.10.3 Product benchmarking
11.10.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5ps87

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-recommendation-engine-global-market-to-2028---advancements-in-data-analytics-presents-opportunities-301466692.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Market check: Dow falls 600+ points, Russell 2000 approaches bear market

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre gives an update on the market as stocks continue to sink ahead of earnings and the Fed meeting.