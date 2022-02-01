U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Insights on the Rehabilitation Robots Global Market to 2028 - Advancement in Robotic Rehabilitation Technologies Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Therapeutic Robots, Prosthetic Robots, Assistive Robots, Exoskeleton Robots); End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to a this report the global rehabilitation robots market is expected to reach US$ 3,178.77 million by 2028 from US$ 798.92 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving market growth along with those restraining its growth.

Continuous ongoing research in rehabilitation robotics as well as the production and implementation of therapeutic rehabilitation robots are rising across the world. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, ~35.2 million people in Japan were with age 65 or above in 2017. This figure is predicted to jump to 36.2 million by 2020. Therefore, increasing elderly population and the growing prevalence of stroke, rendering people immobile, are among the significant factors driving the demand for rehabilitation robots.

Fatigue, hemiparesis, and walking difficulty are a few of the effects of stroke. rehabilitation robots are deployed to provide customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized, and repeatable training to patients affected by stroke or other non progressive brain lesions. Robot rehabilitation therapy is used to conduct high-intensity training of patients suffering from motor disorders caused by spinal cord disease or stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is a leading cause of severe long-term disabilities in the US. Thus, escalating demand for better and quicker healthcare services drive the growth of the overall rehabilitation robots market.

BD, bioMerieux SA, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., THERMo FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., Illumina, Inc., Danaher, QIAGEN, Abbott, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. are among the leading companies operating in the rehabilitation robots market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the rehabilitation robots market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global rehabilitation robots market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Rehabilitation Robots Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Rehabilitation Robots Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Rehabilitation Robots Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Geriatric Population, Stroke, and Robot-Assisted Training in Rehabilitation Therapy
5.1.2 New Product Launches and FDA Approvals
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Devices
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Advancement in Robotic Rehabilitation Technologies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Rehabilitation Robots in Healthcare
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Rehabilitation Robots Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Rehabilitation Robots Market Revenue Share, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Therapeutic Robots
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Therapeutic Robots: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Prosthetic Robots
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Prosthetic Robots: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Assistive Robots
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Assistive Robots: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Exoskeleton Robots
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Exoskeleton Robots: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis - By End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Rehabilitation Robots Market Share, by End User, 2020 and 2028, (%)
8.3 Hospitals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospitals: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Rehabilitation Centers
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Rehabilitation Centers: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Speciality Clinics
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Speciality Clinics: Rehabilitation Robots Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Rehabilitation Robots Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rehabilitation Robots Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Rehabilitation Robots Market- Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Ekso Bionics
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 BIONIK
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 CYBERDYNE INC.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 DIH Medical
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Rex Bionics Ltd.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Myomo Inc.
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 ReWalk Robotics
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Kinova Inc
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r3r45

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-rehabilitation-robots-global-market-to-2028---advancement-in-robotic-rehabilitation-technologies-presents-opportunities-301472584.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

