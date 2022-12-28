Insights on the Remote Towers Global Market to 2031 - by Application, End-user, Operation Type, Offerings and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Towers Market By Application, By End User, By Operation Type, By Offerings: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the remote towers market was valued at $318.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,033.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

A remote tower is an advanced and cost-effective concept where air traffic services (ATS) are carried out from a location other than the airport. Remote towers involve the use of airborne & ground-based functions to ensure safe, economical, and efficient air traffic management.

Complete remote tower system consists of airport equipment, remote tower modules, and network solutions. Technologies used for remote towers involve several parameters, such as high definition cameras, surveillance, and meteorological sensors, which provide tower staff with additional information as compared to traditional towers.

With the help of remote towers, air traffic service (ATS) can access to complete view from an assembly of fixed and moveable high definition digital video cameras situated at the remotely controlled aerodrome. Fixed cameras provide the main display and any necessary supplementary ones such as ramp close-ups.

Similarly, moveable cameras are also placed, which can be directed as required from the RTS position, replicating the way binoculars might be used in a conventional tower. Remote and virtual towers are used to regulate, assist, and maintain orderly air traffic operations remotely, unlike the local ground-based control tower. Remote towers are being adopted quickly by modern airports for faster and safe airport operation.

The remote tower market is segmented on basis of application, end user, operation type, offerings, and region. By application, it is divided into communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization. By end user, it is divided into military airport and commercial airport. By operation type, it is divided into single, multiple and contingency. By offerings, it is segmented into hardware, software & solutions, and services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

The key players that operate in this market are ADACEL, Becker Avionics GmbH, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH, EIZO Corporation, Frequentis Group, Indra Sistemas, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Leonardo S.P.A, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RETIA AS, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, SAAB AB, Searidge Technologies, and Thales Group.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the remote towers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing remote towers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the remote towers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global remote towers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Communication

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Information and Control

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Flight Data Handling

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Surveillance

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Visualization

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Military Airport

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Commercial Airport

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, BY OPERATION TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Single

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Multiple

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Contingency

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, BY OFFERINGS

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Software and solutions

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 SAAB AB

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 FREQUENTIS GROUP

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 THALES GROUP

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 INDRA SISTEMAS

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 SEARIDGE TECHNOLOGIES

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 LEONARDO S.P.A

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 LEIDOS

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 RETIA A.S

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO.

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 DFS DEUTSCHE FLUGSICHERUNG GMBH

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 BLACK BOX

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 BECKER AVIONICS GMBH

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 ADACEL

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

