Insights on the Respiratory Devices Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic and Masimo Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global respiratory devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global respiratory devices market to grow with a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on respiratory devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on respiratory devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global respiratory devices market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global respiratory devices market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rising hospital visits for proper treatment will boost and propel the growth of the market.

  • Increasing COPD cases globally will fuel the market growth.

2) Restraints

  • The unsuitable reimbursement scenario and accessibility of low-cost products from local manufacturers are further projected to impede the growth of the respiratory devices market.

3) Opportunities

  • Increased incidence of respiratory disorders as a result of rapid development in the worldwide elderly population offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the respiratory devices market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the respiratory devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global respiratory devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Respiratory Devices Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Respiratory Devices Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Respiratory Devices Market

4. Respiratory Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Respiratory Devices Market by Product Type
5.1. Therapeutic Devices
5.2. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

6. Global Respiratory Devices Market by Applications
6.1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
6.2. Asthma
6.3. Pneumonia
6.4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

7. Global Respiratory Devices Market by End User
7.1. Hospital
7.2. Diagnostic Center and Speciality Clinics
7.3. Others

8. Global Respiratory Devices Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Respiratory Devices Market by Product Type
8.1.2. North America Respiratory Devices Market by Applications
8.1.3. North America Respiratory Devices Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Respiratory Devices Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Respiratory Devices Market by Product Type
8.2.2. Europe Respiratory Devices Market by Applications
8.2.3. Europe Respiratory Devices Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe Respiratory Devices Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market by Product Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market by Applications
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Respiratory Devices Market by Product Type
8.4.2. RoW Respiratory Devices Market by Applications
8.4.3. RoW Respiratory Devices Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW Respiratory Devices Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Respiratory Devices Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Philips Healthcare
9.2.2. ResMed Inc.
9.2.3. Medtronic plc
9.2.4. Masimo Corporation
9.2.5. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
9.2.6. Chart Industries, Inc.
9.2.7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
9.2.8. Hamilton Medical AG
9.2.9. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited
9.2.10. Invacare Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pv6v3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


