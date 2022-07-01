U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.04
    -12.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,681.73
    -93.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,975.66
    -53.08 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.87
    -2.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.69
    +2.93 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    -0.62 (-3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0071 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0640 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0126 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2490
    -0.4790 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,375.53
    +225.93 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.27
    -2.87 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Insights on the Respiratory Protective Equipment Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Filter Type, End-use Industry and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global respiratory protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) refers to a kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that safeguards the wearer from inhaling hazardous substances, dust particles and gases in the air. Consisting of various filtering devices, masks and breathing apparatuses, RPE covers the nose, mouth or the entire face to filter out the contaminants.

It also includes half/full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape/airline respirators and supplied air respirator. These equipment are commonly used in chemicals, textiles and paper processing mills, along with metalworking plants and construction sites. They also find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, healthcare, construction, chemical and mining.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety is also providing a boost to the market growth. RPE can protect the industrial workers from inhaling harmful chemicals, gases and radiological and nuclear material. This can aid in preventing the instances of occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The growing demand for technologically advanced multi-functional RPE is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, manufacturers have introduced respirators that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture product variants with innovative in-facepiece gas detection technology, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, E.D. Bullard Company, Inc., Delta Plus Group, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, LP, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., MSA Safety Incorporated, RSG Safety BV and Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global respiratory protective equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global respiratory protective equipment market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global respiratory protective equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Air Purifier Respirator
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Unpowered Respirators
6.1.2.2 Powered Respirators
6.1.2.3 Escape Respirators
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Supplied Air Respirator
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus
6.2.2.2 Airline Respirators
6.2.2.3 Loose Fitting Hoods
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Filter Type
7.1 Particle Filter
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gas/Vapour Filter
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Combined Filter
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Healthcare
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Oil and Gas
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Chemical
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Construction
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Law Enforcement
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Alpha Pro Tech Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 E.D. Bullard Company, Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Delta Plus Group
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 ILC Dover, LP
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 RSG Safety BV
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66wnzz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-respiratory-protective-equipment-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-filter-type-end-use-industry-and-region-301579621.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • General Motors Stock Halted, Edge Higher After Detailing Q2 Chip Shortage Hit To Inventory

    GM said chip shortages and supply chain snarls left nearly 100,000 vehicles unfinished over the second quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantAll told, th

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • Micron earnings overshadowed by grim outlook for the company

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Micron.

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • Amazon vs. Microsoft Stock: Which is a Better Buy Right Now?

    These two popular companies have seen their stocks fall significantly. Is Microsoft in the driver's seat now?

  • JPMorgan Chase downgrades three regional banks

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts on Friday downgraded three regional bank stocks and said they're moving their outlook for the sector to neutral based on rising expectations of a recession as well as more aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan cut its ratings on Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Inc. to neutral from overweight and downgraded HBT Financial Inc. to underweight from neutral. "On LOB, while our call on the stock has been to buy at the po

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Ken Griffin is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffon’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Kenneth C. Griffin is the founder and Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.