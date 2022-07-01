Insights on the Respiratory Protective Equipment Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Filter Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) refers to a kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that safeguards the wearer from inhaling hazardous substances, dust particles and gases in the air. Consisting of various filtering devices, masks and breathing apparatuses, RPE covers the nose, mouth or the entire face to filter out the contaminants.

It also includes half/full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape/airline respirators and supplied air respirator. These equipment are commonly used in chemicals, textiles and paper processing mills, along with metalworking plants and construction sites. They also find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, healthcare, construction, chemical and mining.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety is also providing a boost to the market growth. RPE can protect the industrial workers from inhaling harmful chemicals, gases and radiological and nuclear material. This can aid in preventing the instances of occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The growing demand for technologically advanced multi-functional RPE is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, manufacturers have introduced respirators that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture product variants with innovative in-facepiece gas detection technology, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, E.D. Bullard Company, Inc., Delta Plus Group, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, LP, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., MSA Safety Incorporated, RSG Safety BV and Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global respiratory protective equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global respiratory protective equipment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global respiratory protective equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Air Purifier Respirator

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Unpowered Respirators

6.1.2.2 Powered Respirators

6.1.2.3 Escape Respirators

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Supplied Air Respirator

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

6.2.2.2 Airline Respirators

6.2.2.3 Loose Fitting Hoods

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Filter Type

7.1 Particle Filter

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas/Vapour Filter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Combined Filter

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Healthcare

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil and Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chemical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Construction

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Law Enforcement

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Alpha Pro Tech Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 E.D. Bullard Company, Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Delta Plus Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 ILC Dover, LP

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 RSG Safety BV

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



