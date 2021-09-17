Insights on the Respiratory Protective Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Alpha Solway, Ansell and DSI Safety Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 70.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 72.43 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.74% to reach USD 87.31 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, including Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Alpha Solway Ltd, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c, Bullard, Cordova Safety Products, Delta Plus Group, Dragerwerk AG, DSI Safety Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Gateway Safety, Inc, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., ILC Dover LP, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., Jayco Safety Products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mine Safety Appliances, or MSA Safety Incorporated, Ocenco, Inc., Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd, Polison Corporation, RBP Safety, Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment Inc., The 3M Company, and Uvex Safety Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Stringent workers safety regulations & policies

5.1.1.2. Rising prevalence of infectious biological hazards such as SARS, EVD, and MERS

5.1.1.3. Growing awareness about importance of workplace safety

5.1.1.4. Rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) due to COVID-19 outbreak

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Growing automation and reducing worker demand in several industries

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rapid industrial growth in developing economies

5.1.3.2. Engineered and high-performance multi-functionality protective equipment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness regarding the proper use of the respiratory protective equipment

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Air-purifying Respirators

6.2.1. Escape Respirators

6.2.2. Non-powered air-purifying respirators

6.2.3. Powered air-purifying respirators

6.3. Supplied Air Respirators

6.3.1. Airline Respirators

6.3.2. Loose Fitting Hoods

6.3.3. Self-contained Breathing Apparatus



7. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by End-use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Construction

7.3. Fire Services

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Mining

7.7. Oil & Gas

7.8. Petrochemical/Chemical

7.9. Pharmaceutical



8. Americas Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

12.2. Alpha Solway Ltd

12.3. Ansell Ltd.

12.4. Avon Rubber p.l.c

12.5. Bullard

12.6. Cordova Safety Products

12.7. Delta Plus Group

12.8. Dragerwerk AG

12.9. DSI Safety Inc.

12.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

12.11. Gateway Safety, Inc

12.12. Gentex Corporation

12.13. Honeywell International, Inc.

12.14. ILC Dover LP

12.15. Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

12.16. Jayco Safety Products

12.17. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.18. Mine Safety Appliances, or MSA Safety Incorporated

12.19. Ocenco, Inc.

12.20. Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd

12.21. Polison Corporation

12.22. RBP Safety

12.23. Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment Inc.

12.24. The 3M Company

12.25. Uvex Safety Group



13. Appendix

