U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.83
    -11.45 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,757.75
    -121.63 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,225.58
    -22.67 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.74
    -7.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.57
    +1.43 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0370 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9220
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,241.70
    -1,603.99 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.16
    -54.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.19
    +4.98 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Insights on the Respiratory Support System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Air Liquide, Breas Medical and Getinge Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Support System Market Research Report by Indication, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Respiratory Support System Market size was estimated at USD 22.08 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 24.11 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.54% to reach USD 38.15 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Respiratory Support System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Respiratory Support System Market, including Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Apex Medical Corporation, Breas Medical AB, Chart Industries, Inc., Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co., Ltd., General Electric, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Hamilton Medical AG, HERSILL S.L., Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Resmed, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Respiratory Support System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Respiratory Support System Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for homecare therapeutics devices
5.1.1.3. Outbreak of infections diseases affecting the respiratory system
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Unfavorable reimbursement policies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancement in respiratory support system
5.1.3.2. Growing popularity of Point-of-Care diagnosis
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Harmful effects of certain devices on neonates
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Respiratory Support System Market, by Indication
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Asthma
6.3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
6.4. Infectious Diseases
6.5. Sleep Apnea

7. Respiratory Support System Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables & Accessories
7.2.1. Disposable Resuscitators
7.2.2. Masks
7.2.3. Nasal Cannulas
7.2.4. Tracheostomy Tubes
7.3. Diagnostic Devices
7.3.1. Peak Flow Meters
7.3.2. Polysomnography Devices
7.3.3. Spirometers
7.4. Monitoring Devices
7.4.1. Capnographs
7.4.2. Gas Analyzers
7.4.3. Pulse Oximeters
7.5. Therapeutic Devices
7.5.1. Humidifiers
7.5.2. Inhalers
7.5.3. Nebulizers
7.5.4. Nitric Oxide Delivery Units
7.5.5. Oxygen Concentrators
7.5.6. Oxygen Hoods
7.5.7. PAP Devices
7.5.8. Reusable Resuscitators
7.5.9. Ventilators

8. Respiratory Support System Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Care Centers
8.3. Home Care Settings
8.4. Hospitals

9. Americas Respiratory Support System Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Support System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Respiratory Support System Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Air Liquide S.A.
13.2. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
13.3. Apex Medical Corporation
13.4. Breas Medical AB
13.5. Chart Industries, Inc.
13.6. Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
13.7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.8. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co., Ltd.
13.9. General Electric
13.10. Getinge AB
13.11. Hamilton Medical
13.12. Hamilton Medical AG
13.13. HERSILL S.L.
13.14. Invacare Corporation
13.15. Masimo Corporation
13.16. Medtronic PLC
13.17. Nihon Kohden Corporation
13.18. Nonin Medical, Inc
13.19. Omron Healthcare, Inc
13.20. Philips Healthcare
13.21. Resmed, Inc.
13.22. Smiths Medical, Inc
13.23. Teleflex Incorporated
13.24. Vyaire Medical
13.25. ZOLL Medical Corporation

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m00me

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-respiratory-support-system-global-market-to-2026---featuring-air-liquide-breas-medical-and-getinge-among-others-301373334.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 559% to 809% by 2024

    These widely owned stocks could be some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet over the next four years.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • ‘You should always be expecting a 10% correction in the market:’ Mike Wilson

    Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley Mike Wilson&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the trajectory he sees the market taking in the remainder of the year, the rally going on with FAANG stocks, and the possible policies the Fed could enact in the market.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • GM CFO sees "more stable" chip supplies in 2022, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    General Motors Co Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson reaffirmed the automaker's 2021 profit outlook and said the company expects a "more stable year" in 2022 for semiconductor supplies. Jacobson said during a conference call with investors that GM still expects to deliver pre-tax profits for 2021 in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion forecast last month, and said 10% pre-tax margins for GM's North American operations are "quite achievable" in 2022 even as the company ramps up investment in electric vehicles. Despite the uncertainty created by the continuing pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Jacobson said GM "does not want to drive a level of COVID austerity into the business" and will not pull back its investment plans.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.