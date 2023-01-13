Insights on the Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Escalating Demand for Bottles, Jars, Containers and Bags for the Packaging of Food and Beverages Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rigid plastic packaging market size reached US$ 216.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 296.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rigid plastic packaging refers to the utilization of plastic materials, such as polypropylene (PP), highly-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polyethylene (PET), for packaging new bottles and containers. It is often sturdier, heavier and stronger than flexible packaging, due to which it is used for wrapping fragile food products that need enhanced protection.

These products include recyclable plastic containers with open tops and separate closures, lids, or covers that are generally viewed as nestable food containers.

Among the major benefits of rigid plastic packaging are its low cost and longevity. As a result, it finds extensive application in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, agriculture, healthcare, automotive, and personal care.



Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Trends:



The market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for bottles, jars, containers, and bags for the packaging of food and beverages. This can be attributed to the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry across the globe. In line with this, the augmenting consumption of packaged goods, coupled with the flourishing e-commerce industry, is providing an impetus to the market.

The augmenting adoption of rigid plastic packaging for the protection of medicines from contamination is resulting in a higher product uptake in the healthcare sector.

Also, the rising consumer awareness regarding biodegradable rigid plastic packaging is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

Additionally, continual technological advancements in the automotive industry are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include stringent government regulations regarding product safety standards, expanding construction activities on the global level, rapid urbanization and industrialization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ALPLA, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., DS Smith plc, Graham Packaging Company, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Company), Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company and Winpak Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rigid plastic packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rigid plastic packaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the production process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global rigid plastic packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $216.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $296.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bottles and Jars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Trays and Containers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Caps and Closures

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Polyethylene (PET)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High Density Polypropylene (HDPE)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Production Process

8.1 Extrusion

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Injection Molding

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blow Molding

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Thermoforming

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Food and Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Household

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ALPLA

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Altium Packaging LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Amcor plc

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Berry Global Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 DS Smith plc

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Graham Packaging Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Company)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Silgan Holdings Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Sonoco Products Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Winpak Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

