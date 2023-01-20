Insights on the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Global Market to 2027 - Rise in the Demand for Miniaturization of Equipment Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Forecast and Opportunity 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global samarium cobalt magnets market size reached US$ 534 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 641.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets are made using samarium, cobalt, and iron. They are strong permanent magnets that are widely known for their exceptional magnetic strength and high resistance to corrosion or demagnetization. They offer excellent thermal stability and can withstand very high operating temperatures.

As they are very strong and brittle yet susceptible to chipping and cracking, they require storage in low humidity and mild temperature, as well as proper handling and packing.



Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Trends:



SmCo magnets are employed in numerous end use industries, such as defense and aerospace, across the globe due to their advantageous properties. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. For instance, they are used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and medical equipment across the globe. They are also utilized in military weapons and several systems of aircraft to generate power.

Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for miniaturization of equipment and high magnetic strength in new and existing applications.

This, in turn, is positively influencing the overall sales of SmCo magnets worldwide. Furthermore, with the growing environmental concerns among individuals and governing authorities, there is a considerable increase in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles around the world.

This is positively influencing the usage of these magnets in the automotive sector. Additionally, leading players are engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to increase their existing market reach, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are NingBo NingGang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd. (NGYC), Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, ADAMS Magnetic Products Co., Bunting, Eclipse Magnetics Ltd., Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Ltd. and Thomas & Skinner Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the size of the global samarium cobalt magnets market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global samarium cobalt magnets market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global samarium cobalt magnets market?

4. What is the breakup of the global samarium cobalt magnets market based on the application?

5. What are the key regions in the global samarium cobalt magnets market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $534 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $641.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Sales Volume Trends

5.2.2 Sales Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Magnet Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Major Players



6 Global Samarium Cobalt Magnet Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for Manufacturers



7 Market Performance by Region

7.1 China

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 USA

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Applications

8.1 Defence

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Medical Devices

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Key Player Profiles

9.3.1 NingBo NingGang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd. (NGYC)

9.3.2 Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd.

9.3.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation

9.3.4 ADAMS Magnetic Products Co.

9.3.5 Bunting

9.3.6 Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

9.3.7 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Ltd.

9.3.8 Thomas & Skinner Inc.



10 Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tlruo

