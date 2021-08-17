Insights on the Sanitary Napkin Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 23.63 Billion in 2020. Sanitary napkins, also known as menstrual or sanitary pads, are absorbent items that are worn by women primarily for absorbing menstrual blood. They comprise numerous layers of quilted cotton fabric or other super absorbent polymers and plastics. They are currently available in various shapes and sizes, with different absorption capabilities. For several years, women have relied on homemade cotton clothes to deal with the menstrual cycle. However, the growing awareness among women about feminine hygiene has spurred the demand for sanitary napkins across the globe.
Governments in numerous countries, in confluence with various non-profit organizations (NGOs), are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness among women about feminine hygiene, particularly in the developing economies. For example, governments in various African countries are distributing free sanitary napkins to school girls to promote menstrual education. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing low-cost products and focusing on product diversification to expand their consumer-base. For instance, they are launching napkins with wings and fragrances while minimizing the pad thickness. Further, the market is also influenced by aggressive promotions and marketing strategies adopted by major players in the industry. Moreover, the improving purchasing power of women, coupled with the increasing number of companies offering sanitary pad subscription plans, is another factor leading to a rise in the demand for premium products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sanitary napkin market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.
Some of the key players covered in this report are:
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Hengan International Group Company Limited
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Kao Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sanitary Napkin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Menstrual Pad
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pantyliner
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmacies
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Specialty Stores
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Raw Material Requirements
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players
10.3.1 Procter & Gamble
10.3.1.1 Company Overview
10.3.1.2 Description
10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
10.3.1.4 Financials
10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
10.3.2.1 Company Overview
10.3.2.2 Description
10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
10.3.2.4 Financials
10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3.3 Hengan International Group Company Limited
10.3.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.3.2 Description
10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
10.3.4 Edgewell Personal Care Company
10.3.4.1 Company Overview
10.3.4.2 Description
10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
10.3.4.4 Financials
10.3.5 Kao Corporation
10.3.5.1 Company Overview
10.3.5.2 Description
10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio
10.3.5.4 Financials
10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jasw0j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-sanitary-napkin-global-market-to-2026---by-type-distribution-channel-and-region-301356801.html
SOURCE Research and Markets