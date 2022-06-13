U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

Insights on the Satellite Data Service Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Application, Vertical and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Data Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global satellite data service market reached a value of US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Satellite data service delivers high-speed wireless bandwidth data connection from space. It uses radio waves to transmit, receive, and retrieve data through a communication network. It is widely used in remote and small areas wherein high-speed Internet and data access are not easily available.

Nowadays, businesses worldwide rely on satellite data service solutions to provide reliable and dedicated services for remote satellite Internet access and other applications, including email, file sharing, web hosting, data backup, video, and virtual private network (VPN) access. It also enables businesses in to carry voice, video, or other data services around the world.

The increasing dependence on smartphones, in confluence with the escalating demand for high-speed Internet services, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of vlogging and travel and tourism in remote establishments is driving the need for satellite data services to obtain reliable Internet at affordable prices.

Apart from this, due to rising concerns about climatic changes, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring, researchers are relying on satellite and airborne data to assess changing environmental impacts, which result from modified human behavior patterns.

Furthermore, with rising geopolitical tensions and increasing security concerns, defense agencies of numerous countries are deploying commercial satellite imaging to get information that strengthens defense operations and security services. Besides this, major market players are introducing commercial satellite data services that can detect ground conditions at night with radar imagery. This further assists in delivering unique, reliable monitoring capabilities to civil and defense organizations across the globe.

Additionally, these players are offering satellite data services incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that can help in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles. These innovations are anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, Ceinsys Tech Limited, Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd., Gisat S.R.O., ICEYE, L3harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Trimble Inc. and Ursa Space Systems Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global satellite data service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite data service market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global satellite data service market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Satellite Data Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Data Analytics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Image Data
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Scientific
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Administrative
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Commercial
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Defence and Security
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Energy and Power
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Agriculture
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Environmental
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Engineering and Infrastructure
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Marine
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Ceinsys Tech Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Gisat S.R.O.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 ICEYE
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 L3harris Technologies Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Maxar Technologies Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Planet Labs Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Satellite Imaging Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Telstra Corporation Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Trimble Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Ursa Space Systems Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju3prv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-satellite-data-service-global-market-to-2027---by-service-application-vertical-and-region-301566516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

