Insights on the Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market to 2028 - by Application, Card Type, Capacity and Region
DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market, By Application, By Card Type, By Capacity, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SD memory card is an open standard, mainly used in digital cameras, mp3, video cameras, computer vision, electronic photo devices, e-book, dashcams, etc. The SD memory card is also known as the micro SD card, mini SD card, or the small size SD card.
This is one small, but great storage device for pictures and movies. The memory card has a circuit that works like the computer's USB port or the camera's camera port. The memory cards come in different sizes and data capacities. For the purpose of the information, it will be using the smallest size SD memory cards.
Market Dynamics
Growing sales of smartphones are expected to boost the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for SD cards across the region.
Furthermore, the launch of the fastest and largest capacity SD memory cards by companies is expected to accelerate growth of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market in the near future.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the secure digital (SD) memory card market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global secure digital (SD) memory card market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include PNY Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., and Kingston Technology Corporation.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global secure digital (SD) memory card market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global secure digital (SD) memory card market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Card Type
Market Snippet, By Capacity
Market Snippet, By Region
Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Merger and Acquisitions
New system Launch/Approvals
4. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Segment Trends
Mobile Phones SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Text Digital Cameras SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Tablet's SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Game Devices SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Other
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
5. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Segment Trends
Micro SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Mini SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
SD Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Segment Trends
16GB SD Memory Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
32GB SD Memory Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
256 GB SD Memory Card
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
512GB & Above SD
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)
North America
Regional Trends
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Regional Trends
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Europe
Regional Trends
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
NORDIAC
Benelux
Rest of WE
Asia Pacific
Regional Trends
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)
Russia
Poland
Rest of EE
Middle east and Africa
Regional Trends
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)
China
India
ASEAN
ANZ
Rest of APAC
Japan
8. Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
PNY Technologies, Inc
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
SanDisk Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Toshiba Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Transcend Information Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Sony Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Panasonic Corporation.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Micron Technology, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Kingston Technology Corporation.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5x06z
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-secure-digital-memory-card-global-market-to-2028---by-application-card-type-capacity-and-region-301525718.html
SOURCE Research and Markets