Insights on the Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market to 2028 - by Application, Card Type, Capacity and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market, By Application, By Card Type, By Capacity, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

SD memory card is an open standard, mainly used in digital cameras, mp3, video cameras, computer vision, electronic photo devices, e-book, dashcams, etc. The SD memory card is also known as the micro SD card, mini SD card, or the small size SD card.

This is one small, but great storage device for pictures and movies. The memory card has a circuit that works like the computer's USB port or the camera's camera port. The memory cards come in different sizes and data capacities. For the purpose of the information, it will be using the smallest size SD memory cards.

Market Dynamics

Growing sales of smartphones are expected to boost the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for SD cards across the region.

Furthermore, the launch of the fastest and largest capacity SD memory cards by companies is expected to accelerate growth of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market in the near future.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the secure digital (SD) memory card market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global secure digital (SD) memory card market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include PNY Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., and Kingston Technology Corporation.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global secure digital (SD) memory card market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global secure digital (SD) memory card market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Card Type

  • Market Snippet, By Capacity

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Mobile Phones SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Text Digital Cameras SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Tablet's SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Game Devices SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Other

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Micro SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Mini SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • SD Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • 16GB SD Memory Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • 32GB SD Memory Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • 256 GB SD Memory Card

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • 512GB & Above SD

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • North America

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of LATAM

  • Europe

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • NORDIAC

  • Benelux

  • Rest of WE

  • Asia Pacific

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • Rest of EE

  • Middle east and Africa

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • China

  • India

  • ASEAN

  • ANZ

  • Rest of APAC

  • Japan

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • PNY Technologies, Inc

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • SanDisk Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Transcend Information Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sony Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Panasonic Corporation.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Micron Technology, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Kingston Technology Corporation.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5x06z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-secure-digital-memory-card-global-market-to-2028---by-application-card-type-capacity-and-region-301525718.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

