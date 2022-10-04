U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +2.59 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.30
    +32.30 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0159 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1200
    -0.5000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,335.16
    +778.77 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Insights on the Self-Care Medical Devices Global Market to 2027 - by Device Type, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global self-care medical devices market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.38% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Self-care medical devices are used for monitoring and maintaining vital parameters of patients such as blood sugar level, blood pressure and heart rate. These devices can be used by the patients themselves and do not require the presence of a medical professional. The electrical variants of self-care medical devices display physiological information at regular intervals using sensors and other input devices that are attached to the patient. They provide cost-effective, periodical check-ups to the patients and help with the timely diagnosis of an ailment.

Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and diabetes, along with increasing health awareness among consumers, there has been a rise in the demand for devices that can continuously track the physical well-being of patients.

Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding the advantages of self-care medical devices and the benefits of keeping a regular check on health irregularities in increasing worldwide. As these devices help in significantly reducing the chances of contracting any severe disease, there has been significant growth in their sales.

Additionally, manufacturers are taking initiatives to produce devices that are portable and can be used by patients of all age groups. Advancements in the wearable technology, coupled with the incorporation of sensors to gauge physiological changes more accurately, are also augmenting the products demand. Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable incomes, along with salient characteristics of these devices such as maintenance of privacy, quick access and timely diagnostic reports, are some of the other factors catalyzing market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, ResMed, Omron Healthcare, Martifarm, OraSure Technologies, Baxter and B. Braun Melsungen, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global self-care medical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global self-care medical devices industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global self-care medical devices industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global self-care medical devices industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global self-care medical devices industry?

  • What is the structure of the global self-care medical devices industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global self-care medical devices industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global self-care medical devices industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Device Type
6.1 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 PD
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Sleep Apnea Devices
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Insulin Pumps
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Body Temperature Monitors
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Inhalers
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Pedometers
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Blood Pressure Monitors
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Nebulizers
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
6.10 Male External Catheters
6.10.1 Market Trends
6.10.2 Market Forecast
6.11 Holter Monitors
6.11.1 Market Trends
6.11.2 Market Forecast
6.12 Others
6.12.1 Market Trends
6.12.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Geriatric
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pediatrics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Adults
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Pregnant Women
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.2 Medtronic
14.3.3 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.4 Bayer HealthCare LLC
14.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.6 General Electric Company
14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.3.8 ResMed, Inc.
14.3.9 Omron Healthcare
14.3.10 Martifarm
14.3.11 OraSure Technologies
14.3.12 Baxter
14.3.13 B. Braun Melsungen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fidacg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-self-care-medical-devices-global-market-to-2027---by-device-type-end-user-distribution-channel-and-region-301640740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Brazil has so much fertilizer that shipments are getting turned away. Case in point: Swiss-based fertilizer producer Ameropa AG diverted a shipment of 17,416 metric tons of monoammonium phosphate -- commonly known as MAP -- to the US last month due to Brazil’s full silos and dwindling demand for chemicals from farms.The vessel, Amalea, arrived at

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. U.S. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • Facebook Parent Meta to Shrink Some Offices as It Adapts to Hybrid Work

    Meta Platforms plans to shrink some of its offices as many of its employees continue to do their jobs from home, the latest big company to reassess its real estate in the hybrid-work era. The social-media giant will rearrange some office layouts, clustering desks and teams together to effectively put employees in closer proximity, the company’s top real-estate executive said in an interview. “One of our jobs is to recalibrate our space,” said John Tenanes, vice president of global facilities and real estate at Meta.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ Girds for Contentious Meeting Over Oil-Production Cuts

    OPEC and its Russia-led allies are gathering in person for the first time in years to discuss a large production cut that not all players support.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said. That’s almost double the $1.3 billion worth of iPhon

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential