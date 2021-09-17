Insights on the Short Bowel Syndrome Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AstraZeneca, Nestle and Pfizer Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report by Drug Class (GLP-2, Glutamine, and Growth Hormone), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market size was estimated at USD 864.06 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,026.86 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.18% to reach USD 2,476.11 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Short Bowel Syndrome to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drug Class, the Short Bowel Syndrome Market was studied across GLP-2, Glutamine, and Growth Hormone.

Based on Region, the Short Bowel Syndrome Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Short Bowel Syndrome Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market, including 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., Adocia SAS, Ardelyx Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nestle S.A.,, Novartis International AG, Nutrinia Ltd, OPKO Health Inc., OxThera AB, Pfizer Inc., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sancilio & Company Inc, Shire PLC, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, VectivBio AG, and Zealand Pharma A/S.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased prevalence of short bowel syndrome and awareness programs by non-profit organizations

5.1.1.2. Rising efforts in the launch of effective treatments

5.1.1.3. Awareness Programs by Non-Profit Organizations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of approved treatment options

5.1.2.2. Lethal adverse complications like colonic cancer, polyps along with common side effects associated with the medication

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of short bowel syndrome drugs is at a nascent stage

5.1.3.2. Public-private partnerships are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop new orphan drugs for short bowel syndrome

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Awareness among physicians

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Short Bowel Syndrome Market, by Drug Class

6.1. Introduction

6.2. GLP-2

6.3. Glutamine

6.4. Growth Hormone



7. Americas Short Bowel Syndrome Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Argentina

7.3. Brazil

7.4. Canada

7.5. Mexico

7.6. United States



8. Asia-Pacific Short Bowel Syndrome Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Australia

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Japan

8.7. Malaysia

8.8. Philippines

8.9. Singapore

8.10. South Korea

8.11. Thailand



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Short Bowel Syndrome Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. France

9.3. Germany

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Qatar

9.7. Russia

9.8. Saudi Arabia

9.9. South Africa

9.10. Spain

9.11. United Arab Emirates

9.12. United Kingdom



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

10.4. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.4.4. Investment & Funding

10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

11.1. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

11.2. Adocia SAS

11.3. Ardelyx Inc

11.4. AstraZeneca PLC

11.5. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

11.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.7. Merck KGaA

11.8. Mylan N.V.

11.9. Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.10. Nestle S.A.,

11.11. Novartis International AG

11.12. Nutrinia Ltd

11.13. OPKO Health Inc.

11.14. OxThera AB

11.15. Pfizer Inc.

11.16. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.17. Sancilio & Company Inc

11.18. Shire PLC

11.19. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

11.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11.21. VectivBio AG

11.22. Zealand Pharma A/S



12. Appendix



