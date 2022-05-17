U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Insights on the Single-Use Bioreactors Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Type, Cell Type, Molecule Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market reached a value of US$ 2.54 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.23 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A single-use bioreactor (SUB), also known as a disposable bioreactor, relies on a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel made using stainless steel or glass. It is flexible and easy to use and install, and requires fewer utility requirements, including steam and water. Besides this, it reduces labor costs, minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, and eliminates the cleaning process and validation issue. As a result, it finds extensive applications in contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) worldwide.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Trends

SUBs are employed in the pharmaceutical industry for media and buffer preparation, cell harvesting, filtration, purification, and virus inactivation. They are also used in academic and commercial-scale laboratories for drug discovery, biofuel manufacturing, and the development of vaccines and antibodies. This, in confluence with the burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, autoclaving a conventional bioreactor can become a lengthy, costly, and inconsistent pharmaceutical manufacturing process.

However, SUBs utilize presterilized bioprocess bags and consequently reduce the additional costs and time of sterilization. Besides this, as they have fewer moving parts than conventional bioreactors, SUBs are less expensive to maintain. Apart from this, SUBs have a lower overall impact on the environment compared to stainless steel equipment. This, coupled with the growing number of clinical trials around the world, is catalyzing their demand across the globe.

Furthermore, leading players are increasingly focusing on product innovations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their customer base and increase their geographical presence. This, along with the rising adoption of single-use technology (SUT), is augmenting the overall sales and profitability.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global single-use bioreactors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, type, cell type, molecule type and End-user.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Single-use Bioreactor Systems

  • Media Bags

  • Filtration Assemblies

  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Stirred-tank Bioreactors

  • Wave-induced Bioreactors

  • Bubble-column Bioreactors

  • Others

Breakup by Cell Type:

  • Mammalian Cell

  • Bacteria

  • Yeast

  • Others

Breakup by Molecule Type:

  • Vaccines

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Stem Cells

  • Recombinant Proteins

  • Others

Breakup by End-user:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Academic and Research Institutes

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABEC Inc., Cellexus, Celltainer Biotech B.V., CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Distek Inc., Eppendorf SE, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), PBS Biotech Inc., Sartorius AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global single-use bioreactors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global single-use bioreactor market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cell type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the molecule type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global single-use bioreactor market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Single-use Bioreactor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Single-use Bioreactor Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Media Bags
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Filtration Assemblies
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Stirred-tank Bioreactors
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wave-induced Bioreactors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Bubble-column Bioreactors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Cell Type
8.1 Mammalian Cells
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Bacteria
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Yeast
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Molecule Type
9.1 Vaccines
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Stem Cells
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Recombinant Proteins
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Contract Research Organizations
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Academic and Research Institutes
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABEC Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Cellexus
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Celltainer Biotech B.V.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Distek Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Eppendorf SE
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 General Electric Company
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Getinge AB
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Merck KGaA
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 PBS Biotech Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Sartorius AG
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z21v

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


