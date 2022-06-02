U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Insights on the Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology Global Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use downstream bioprocessing technology and equipment developers, over the next 13 years. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

The biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. Till date, more than 620 biologics have already been approved by the USFDA, while 8,000 are under clinical evaluation. The increased number of approvals and ongoing clinical trials demonstrate the growing popularity of novel treatment options for a variety of ailments and diseases. As a result, several stakeholders have opted to modernize their conventional biomanufacturing technologies in order to cope up with the increasing demand for biologics and to reduce the cost and time involved in bioprocessing.

One such example is the use of single-use technology for various upstream and downstream processes involved in biologics manufacturing. The use of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing has been steadily increasing over the years. Specifically, the adoption of single-use technology in downstream bioprocessing has witnessed a remarkable increase in the last few years. Single-use downstream technologies offer various advantages over the traditional stainless-steel technologies, such as reduction in CO2 emissions (by 35%), reduction in project lead time (by 8 months), removal of cleaning and sterilization expenditure throughout the development stage, increased productivity, less labor intensive, and low risk of contamination.

Given the various benefits of single-use downstream bioprocessing technology and its increasing adoption, several companies have developed and launched their proprietary single-use products, such as single-use chromatography systems, single-use filtration systems, single-use sampling systems, single-use connectors and single-use centrifugation systems, for the faster production of finished and high-quality biologics intended for the treatment of a wide array of disease indications.

In addition, some stakeholders have also taken initiatives to automate their single-use systems, by introducing several key features, such as visual data display, remote accessibility, data processing capability, built-in system control sensors, irradiation (gamma or x-ray), provision for alarms / alerts and input / output compatibility in order to make the equipment more user friendly. Driven by the increasing adoption of single-use technology and the ongoing efforts to enhance features and capabilities of various single-use equipment, the opportunity within this market is likely grow at a noteworthy pace over the coming years.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

  • A detailed assessment of the market landscape of single-use chromatography systems based on a number of relevant parameters, such as product / device dimensions, flow rate, volume range, pressure, weight, mode of operation (batch, fed-batch and continuous), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), key features (scalability, visual data display, remote accessibility, data processing capability, built-in system control sensors, I / O compatibility and provision for alarms / alerts)and application area (monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, cell and gene therapy, therapeutic protein / hormone and others). In addition, it presents details on the companies developing single-use chromatography systems, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical location.

  • A detailed assessment of the market landscape of single-use filtration systems based on a number of relevant parameters, such as filter pore size, type of membrane construction material, type of connector used, maximum temperature, pressure range, type of filter (membrane, capsule, cartridge and cassette), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), key features (sterilizability, irradiation (gamma or x-ray), easy organization and fast aseptic connectors) and application area (monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, cell and gene therapy, therapeutic protein / hormone and others). In addition, it presents details on the companies developing single-use filtration systems, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical location.

  • A detailed assessment of the market landscape of single-use sampling systems, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of sampling unit (bag, bottle, tube-transfer and syringe), type of sterilizability (irradiation (gamma or x-ray) and autoclavability), key features (scalability and pre-assembled), volume range and tubing material. The chapter also presents details on the companies involved in the development of single-use sampling systems, based on their year of establishment, company size, and geographical location. In addition, the chapter presents overview of the overall market landscape of single-use centrifugation systems.

  • A detailed assessment of the market landscape of single-use connectors based on number of relevant parameters, such as type of valve / gender (male, female and genderless), pack size, operating temperature, termination size, material of construction and application area (fluid transfer, sampling, process piping). In addition, it presents details on the companies developing single-use connectors, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical location.

  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of single-use chromatography systems, single-use filtration systems, single-use sampling systems and single-use connectors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters. For single-use chromatography systems, the parameters taken into account include the product strength (key features, mode of operation, scale of operation, elution method compatibility and application area) and supplier strength (company size and years of experience). For single-use filtration systems, the parameters taken into account include the product applicability (connectors used, type of filter, scale of operation, key features and application area) and supplier strength (company size and years of experience). For single-use sampling systems, the parameters taken into account include the product strength (sterilizability and key features) and supplier strength (company size and years of experience). For single-use connectors, the parameters taken into account include the product strength (type of valve / gender, easy to use, application area) and supplier strength (company size and years of experience).

  • Tabulated profiles of the key players providing single-use downstream bioprocessing technologies, which are headquartered in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), service portfolio, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

  • An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for single-use downstream bioprocessing technology, till December 2021, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

  • A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including single-use chromatography system developers, single-use filtration system developers, single-use sampling system developers and single-use connector developers), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.

  • An informed estimate on the current and future demand for biologics and demand-supply scenario for biologics manufactured using single-use downstream bioprocessing technologies, for the period 2022-2035.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players that offer single-use downstream bioprocessing technologies?

  • What are the different application areas where single-use downstream bioprocessing technologies can be employed?

  • In which regions, majority of the single-use downstream bioprocessing technology are developers located?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different single-use downstream bioprocessing equipment?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of single-use downstream bioprocessing technologies, evolved over the years?

  • What is the current demand and supply of biologics manufactured using single-use downstream bioprocessing technology?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE CHROMATOGRAPHY SYSTEMS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Single-use Chromatography Systems: List of Products
4.2.1. Analysis by Product / Device Dimensions (cm)
4.2.2. Analysis by Flow Rate (L/min)
4.2.3. Analysis by Volume Range (L)
4.2.4. Analysis by Working Pressure (Bar)
4.2.5. Analysis by Mode of Operation
4.2.6. Analysis by Weight (Kg)
4.2.7. Analysis by Key Feature(s)
4.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.9 Analysis by Application Area
4.3. Single-use Chromatography Systems: Developer Landscape
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single-use Chromatography Systems

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE FILTRATION SYSTEMS

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE SAMPLING AND CENTRIFUGATION SYSTEMS

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE CONNECTORS

8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9. SINGLE-USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. 3M
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial Information
9.2.3. Company Offerings
9.2.4. Product Portfolio
9.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.3. Agilitech
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Company Offerings
9.3.3. Product Portfolio
9.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.4. CPC (Colder Products Company)
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Financial Information
9.4.3. Company Offerings
9.4.4. Product Portfolio
9.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.5. Cytiva Lifesciences
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Financial Information
9.5.3. Company Offerings
9.5.4. Product Portfolio
9.5.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.6. Pall Corporation
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Company Offerings
9.6.3. Product Portfolio
9.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.7 Pneumatic Scale Angelus
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Company Offerings
9.7.3. Product Portfolio
9.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Financial Information
9.8.3. Company Offerings
9.8.4. Product Portfolio
9.8.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10. SINGLE-USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Keofitt
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Information
10.2.3. Company Offerings
10.2.4. Product Portfolio
10.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.3. Merck KGaA
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Information
10.3.3. Company Offerings
10.3.4. Product Portfolio
10.3.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.4. Sartorius
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Information
10.4.3. Company Offerings
10.4.4. Product Portfolio
10.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.5. Asahi KASEI
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Information
10.5.3. Company Offerings
10.5.4. Product Portfolio
10.5.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.6. MDI (Advanced Microdevices)
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Company Offerings
10.6.3. Product Portfolio
10.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

12. BRAND POSITIONING MATRIX

13. DEMAND AND SUPPLY ANALYSIS

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. CONCLUSION

16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx3ebh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


