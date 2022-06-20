U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Sleep Aids Global Market to 2030 - by Product, Sleep Disorders and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Aids Market by Product and Sleep Disorders: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global sleep aids market was valued at $59,815.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9%from 2021 to 2030.

Sleep is a biological requirement that maintains metabolic homeostasis, influences memory and other cognitive functions, and regulates immune function. Sleep aids are drugs, medical devices, and services that are used to diagnose and treat various sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Lack of quality sleep leads to sleep disorders, which are caused due to medical issues, physical disturbances, environmental problems, and psychiatric disorders. These sleep disorders are expected to adversely affect the human health and lead to a number of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and stroke. Thus, it is important to treat and diagnose these disorders at an early stage.

The benefits of using sleep aid products and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric and obese population has led to an increase in the cases of sleep disorder, which will increase the patient population with sleep disorders also contribute toward the growth of the market. However, the side effects of sleep aid medication on human health and large number of patent expiration of medication are the major barriers for the growth of the market. The advancement of sleep aid product is anticipated to help increase the adoption rate and the untapped market in developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The sleep aids market is segmented on the basis of product, sleep disorder, and region. By product, the market is segmented into mattress & pillows, sleep laboratories, medications, and sleep apnea devices. The medications segment is further classified into prescription-based and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. On the basis of sleep disorders, it is categorized into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking, and other sleep disorders. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

  • An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the sleep aids market is provided

  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers
3.4. Market Share Analysis Top Player Positioning
3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Sleep Aids Market, by Product
4.1. Market Overview
4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Product
4.2. Mattresses & Pillows
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.3. Sleep Laboratories
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.4. Medications
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.4.4. Prescription-Based Drugs
4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.4.5. Otc Drugs
4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.5. Sleep Apnea Devices
4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Sleep Aids Market, by Sleep Disorders
5.1. Market Overview
5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Sleep Disorders
5.2. Insomnia
5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.3. Sleep Apnea
5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.4. Restless Legs Syndrome
5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.5. Narcolepsy
5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.5.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.6. Sleepwalking
5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.6.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.7. Other Sleep Disorders
5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.7.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Sleep Aids Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles
7.1. Cadwell Industries, Inc.
7.1.1. Company Overview
7.1.2. Key Executives
7.1.3. Company Snapshot
7.1.4. Operating Business Segments
7.1.5. Product Portfolio
7.1.6. Business Performance
7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.2. Compumedics Limited
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Key Executives
7.2.3. Company Snapshot
7.2.4. Operating Business Segments
7.2.5. Product Portfolio
7.2.6. Business Performance
7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.3. Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Inc.
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Key Executives
7.3.3. Company Snapshot
7.3.4. Operating Business Segments
7.3.5. Product Portfolio
7.3.6. Business Performance
7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Key Executives
7.4.3. Company Snapshot
7.4.4. Operating Business Segments
7.4.5. Product Portfolio
7.4.6. Business Performance
7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.5. Merck and Co. Inc.
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Key Executives
7.5.3. Company Snapshot
7.5.4. Operating Business Segments
7.5.5. Product Portfolio
7.5.6. Business Performance
7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.6. Natus Medical Inc.
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Key Executives
7.6.3. Company Snapshot
7.6.4. Operating Business Segments
7.6.5. Product Portfolio
7.6.6. Business Performance
7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.7. Koninklijke Philips N. V.
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Key Executives
7.7.3. Company Snapshot
7.7.4. Operating Business Segments
7.7.5. Product Portfolio
7.7.6. Business Performance
7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.8. Pfizer, Inc.
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Key Executives
7.8.3. Company Snapshot
7.8.4. Operating Business Segments
7.8.5. Product Portfolio
7.8.6. Business Performance
7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.9. Sanofi S. A.
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Key Executives
7.9.3. Company Snapshot
7.9.4. Operating Business Segments
7.9.5. Product Portfolio
7.9.6. Business Performance
7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.10. Sleepmed Inc.
7.10.1. Company Overview
7.10.2. Key Executives
7.10.3. Company Snapshot
7.10.4. Operating Business Segments
7.10.5. Product Portfolio
7.10.6. Business Performance
7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxs1rd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-sleep-aids-global-market-to-2030---by-product-sleep-disorders-and-region-301571139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

