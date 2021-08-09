U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3220
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,740.02
    +1,572.96 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.63
    +54.30 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Insights on the Smart Card In Healthcare Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Component and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Card In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Hybrid, Contactless, Contact-based, Dual-interface), by Component (Memory-card Based, Microcontroller Based), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart card in the healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. Growing initiatives by market players and governments of various countries for the implementation of smart cards in the healthcare system are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, compliance with smart cards with HIPAA as well as ARRA is expected to boost the market growth.

Similar to other markets, the market for smart card in healthcare has also been significantly affected by COVID-19. Some of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market include supply chain disruptions, a decline in sales and low demand. Companies such as Thales Group reported flat growth in their smart cards product segment. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the market was neutral.

The flexibility provided by smart cards to securely add information to a patient healthcare card after its issuance is expected to boost the market growth. This factor delivers various benefits for healthcare applications. Patient prescriptions can be written to the card, providing up-to-date information when a patient is receiving medical care from multiple providers or in an emergency, patient record identification or multiple patient identification numbers can be saved to the smart card, enabling record exchange as well as helping with care coordination amongst multiple healthcare providers and patient healthcare information can be saved to and updated on the card by certified healthcare providers, with updated information available for both the healthcare providers and patient to access.

The market is fairly competitive owing to the presence of the most notable participants, along with other manufacturers of smart cards for healthcare applications. These players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage over each other. For instance, in March 2020, CardLogix Corporation launched a new edition of BIOSID, a rugged biometric tablet solution. With this, it expanded its product portfolio.

Smart Card In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

  • By product type, the contactless segment held the dominant share of over 28.0% in 2020 owing to its high demand globally

  • Based on component, the microcontroller-based smart cards segment held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020 owing to the portability and large memory capabilities of these smart cards

  • In 2020, Europe held the dominant share of over 30.0% owing to the presence of major market players in the region and government initiatives to implement smart cards in the healthcare system

  • Asia Pacific held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing digitalization of healthcare systems in countries, such as India, is fueling the market growth

  • North America is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, paired with favorable government initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Smart card in healthcare Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Smart card in healthcare Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4 Smart card in healthcare Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.4.1 Supplier Power: Low
3.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate to High
3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes: Low
3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate
3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High
3.5 Smart card in healthcare Market Analysis Tools: PESTEL Analysis
3.5.1 Political Landscape
3.5.2 Economic Landscape
3.5.3 Social Landscape
3.5.4 Technology Landscape
3.5.5 Legal Landscape
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.7 Impact of COVID-19
3.7.1 COVID-19 Prevalence
3.7.2 COVID-19 Impact and Future Scenario

Chapter 4 Smart card in healthcare Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape
4.1 Participation Categorization
4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
4.3 Public Companies
4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis
4.3.2 Heat Map Analysis
4.4 Private Companies
4.4.1 List of Key Private Companies

Chapter 5 Smart card in healthcare Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Smart card in healthcare Market: Product Type Movement Analysis
5.2 Hybrid smart cards
5.2.1 Hybrid Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Contactless smart cards
5.3.1 Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Contact-based smart cards
5.4.1 Contact-based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5 Dual-interface smart cards
5.5.1 Dual-interface Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Smart card in healthcare Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Smart card in healthcare Market: Component Movement Analysis
6.2 Memory-card Based smart cards
6.2.1 Memory-card Based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Microcontroller Based smart cards
6.3.1 Microcontroller Based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Smart card in healthcare Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Atos Se
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Performance
8.1.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2 Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Performance
8.2.3 Product Benchmarking
8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.3 Infineon Technologies AB
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Performance
8.3.3 Product Benchmarking
8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.4 NXP Semiconductors
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial Performance
8.4.3 Product Benchmarking
8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Performance
8.5.3 Product Benchmarking
8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.6 Thales Group
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Performance
8.6.3 Product Benchmarking
8.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.7 CardLogix Corporation
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Performance
8.7.3 Product Benchmarking
8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.8 IDenticard Systems
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Product Benchmarking
8.8.3 Financial Performance
8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clla87

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-smart-card-in-healthcare-global-market-to-2028---by-product-type-component-and-region-301351316.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Lightspeed Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]