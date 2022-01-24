U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.31
    -99.63 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,661.84
    -603.53 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,403.49
    -365.44 (-2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.15
    -47.77 (-2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.78
    -2.36 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.66 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7100
    -0.0370 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    -0.0079 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    +0.2650 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,481.09
    -1,852.89 (-5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    760.05
    -50.55 (-6.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.66
    -199.47 (-2.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Insights on the Smart Exoskeleton Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Cyberdyne, Myomo and Rex Bionics Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Exoskeleton Market, By Component (Actuators, Power Source, Control System, Sensors, Others), By Type (Rigid v/s Soft), By Product Type (Active v/s Passive), By Body Part, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Smart Exoskeleton Market stood at USD 147.12 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of around 9.94% during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of road accidents, spinal injuries, workplace/industrial injuries, strokes, among others. This has in turn increased the number of people suffering from physical disorders and neurological disorders requiring products for rehabilitation purposes. This has significantly increased the demand for different types of smart exoskeleton thereby, fueling the market growth.

Additionally, increasing demand from industrial sectors in order to prevent workplace injuries is further expected to boost the market growth. Also, the use of smart exoskeletons has significantly increased for military purposes especially in North American and European countries. Many aerospace & defense companies in these regions have started manufacturing smart exoskeletons for military purposes. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the overall growth of the market in the next few years.

Smart exoskeleton market can be segmented based on component, type, product type, body part, application, region and company. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into actuators, sensors, power source, control system, among others. In 2020, actuators dominated the market with an overall share of around 31.23% and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period since they improve the efficiency of the exoskeletons through control of errant motions.

Additionally, actuators form an integral part of different kinds of smart exoskeletons. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into rigid exoskeleton and soft exoskeleton. Rigid exoskeleton is expected to dominate the market in 2020 since most of the exoskeletons available in the market are rigid. Also, they prevent any kind of injuries to the wearer during fall or injury in healthcare, military and industrial applications. However, soft exoskeletons are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of carbon fiber in making the soft exoskeletons. Also, an increase in the demand for soft exoskeletons is being observed from military and industrial purposes owing to their light weight.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for industrial purposes from countries like China, Japan and South Korea. Additionally, in Japan, exoskeleton are being covered by insurance providers which clearly depict that a more widespread medical use is likely to occur over the next few years. Also, the use of smart exoskeletons has significantly increased for healthcare purposes. All these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.

The major players operating in the smart exoskeleton market include ATOUN Inc. (Panasonic), Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Myomo, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Parker Hannifin Corp etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market, in terms of value.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market based on component, type, product type, body part, application and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Exoskeleton Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Exoskeleton Market

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision
4.3. Preferred Point of Purchase

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Actuators, Power Source, Control System, Sensors, Others)
6.2.2. By Type (Rigid v/s Soft)
6.2.3. By Product Type (Active v/s Passive)
6.2.4. By Body Part (Upper body, Lower body, Full body)
6.2.5. By Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Military, Others)
6.2.6. By Company (2020)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook

8. Europe Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook

10. South America Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Smart Exoskeleton Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. ATOUN Inc. (Panasonic)
14.2. Cyberdyne, INC
14.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
14.4. Myomo, Inc.
14.5. ReWalk Robotics, Inc.
14.6. Rex Bionics Ltd.
14.7. Bionik Laboratories Corp.
14.8. Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.9. Raytheon Company
14.10. Parker Hannifin Corp

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44nxjs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-smart-exoskeleton-global-market-to-2026---featuring-cyberdyne-myomo-and-rex-bionics-among-others-301466542.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

    The recent downturn in higher-growth tech stocks has brought share price levels down in several sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs). One popular name whose stock has moved down is Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). Nio's EP9 electric supercar may not be for the masses, but the company has plans for a mass-market brand.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.

  • What's Next For Moderna Stock?

    Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The trouble is that Moderna doesn't have too many avenues with which it could justify higher valuations.

  • Kohl’s Soars as Retailer Fields Takeover Interest From Two Suitors

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. surged as the department-store retailer fields interest from two suitors -- at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Br

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Activist investors shake up Peloton, Kohl's, Unilever

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss activist investor Blackwells calling for Peloton's CEO to step down,&nbsp;Kohl's receiving a $9 billion bid backed by Starboard Value Group, and activist investor Nelson Peltz buying stake in Unilever.

  • Here are Wall Street’s favorite Nasdaq stocks as ‘signals around bottoms are starting to appear’

    The Nasdaq-100 Index is down 14% from its 52-week high. Analysts see as much as 72% upside for eight favored stocks.