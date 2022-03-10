U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.00
    -33.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,995.00
    -270.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,584.25
    -150.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.10
    -22.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.33
    +4.63 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.40
    +18.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.36 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.46
    -1.67 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3160
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9630
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,066.00
    -3,195.11 (-7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.41
    -50.93 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.95
    -63.77 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Insights on the Smart Food Logistics Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Controlant, Geotab and Lyna Logics Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Food Logistics Market

Global Smart Food Logistics Market
Global Smart Food Logistics Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart food logistics market will reach $21.93 billion by 2030, growing by 11.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the growing population, the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart food logistics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Fleet Management

  • Asset Tracking

  • Cold Chain Monitoring

  • Other Technologies

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Meat and Seafood

  • Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts

  • Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

  • Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil

  • Other Food Types

By Transportation Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Railways

  • Roadways

  • Seaways

  • Airways

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • E-commerce

  • Supermarket

  • Agricultural Trade

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Food Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Hardware
3.3 Software
3.4 Services

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Technology
4.2 Fleet Management
4.3 Asset Tracking
4.4 Cold Chain Monitoring
4.5 Other Technologies

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type
5.1 Market Overview by Food Type
5.2 Meat and Seafood
5.3 Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts
5.4 Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products
5.5 Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil
5.6 Other Food Types

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Transportation Mode
6.1 Market Overview by Transportation Mode
6.2 Railways
6.3 Roadways
6.4 Seaways
6.5 Airways

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 E-Commerce
7.3 Supermarket
7.4 Agricultural Trade

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.6.1 Uae
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Berlinger & Co. Ag

  • Controlant

  • Geotab Inc.

  • Hacobu Co. Ltd. (Movo)

  • Kii Corporation

  • Kouei System Ltd.

  • Lyna Logics, Inc.

  • Monnit Corporation

  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

  • Orbcomm

  • Samsara Networks, Inc.

  • Seaos

  • Semtech Corporation

  • Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation)

  • Tech Mahindra Limited

  • Teletrac Navman

  • Verizon Connect

  • Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

  • Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl2vef

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe c

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.