U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Insights on the Smoking Cessation Aids Global Market to 2028 - by Product, End-user and Geography

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by\ Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs, Electronic Cigarettes, and Others) and End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 64,032.30 million in 2028 from US$ 23,413.08 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021-2028. Key factors that are driving the growth of this market are rising addiction toward tobacco smoking, increasing number of campaigns to reduce smoking and tobacco dependence. However, steeping costs for development of nicotine replacement therapies are likely to restrain the market growth in the future years to some extent.

Based on end-user, the smoking cessation aids market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online channel, retail pharmacies, and other end users. The retail pharmacies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, however the online channel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

The substance and tobacco abuse treatment industry is getting competitive every consecutive year with the introduction of new and innovative therapies by the smoking cessation aids market players. For instance, in July 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in the American market. The company launched Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg in the US. Furthermore, the top players in the market are also collaborating with third parties to improve their existing product range of smoking cessation aids. For instance, in March 2016, GlaxoSmithKline partnered with a digital smoking cessation company 2Morrow to offer the GSK's Nicoderm CQ Patch to smokers who complete 2morrow's cessation program.

In addition, medical devices such as nicotine-free e-cigarettes and vapes are being launched by market players at local and regional levels. For instance, the US based electronic cigarette company Juul Labs announced to launch its products in India by the end of 2019. In December 2018, the British American Tobacco (BAT) introduced two new e-cigarettes named Vype iSwitch Maxx and Vype iSwitch in five of BAT's VIP stores in London. Thus, the consistent launch of new and innovative smoking cessation aids would become a prevalent trend in the smoking cessation aids market in the coming years.

COVID-19 outbreak was first observed in December 2019 in Wuhan (China), and it has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) stating it as a public health emergency. The global impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across several markets. The findings show that e-cigarette usage and dual use of e-cigarettes and cigarettes are important underlying risk factors for COVID-19 that have previously not been established. As per the researchers, smoking is a risk factor for influenza, patients who smoke are immunosuppressed to some degree, and they make more mucus.

Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Cipla Inc.; Perrigo Company plc; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Glenmark; NJOY; and Juul Labs are among the leading companies operating in the smoking cessation aids market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Smoking Cessation Aids Market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Smoking Cessation Aids, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Addiction of Tobacco Smoking
5.1.2 Increasing Awareness Activities and Campaigns to Reduce Tobacco Usage and Dependence
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Steeping Costs for Development of Nicotine Replacement Therapies
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 E-cigarette Epidemic Among Youth
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Introduction of New Smoking Cessation Aids
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Smoking Cessation Aids Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Smoking Cessation Aids Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Smoking Cessation Aids Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Smoking Cessation Aids Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Nicotine Replacement Therapy
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Drugs
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Drugs: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Electronic Cigarettes
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Electronic Cigarettes: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Smoking Cessation Aids Market Analysis - By End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Smoking Cessation Aids Market Share, by End-User, 2021 and 2028, (%)
8.3 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Online Channel
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Online Channel: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Retail Pharmacies
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Retail Pharmacies: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Other End Users
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Other End Users: Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Smoking Cessation Aids Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Smoking Cessation Aids Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Pfizer Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Cipla Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Perrigo Company plc
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Glenmark
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 NJOY
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Juul Labs
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nluidv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in afternoon trade as China issued

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Walmart beats U.S. sales estimates on back-to-school demand, raises forecast

    Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 5.2%, excluding fuel, in the second quarter ended July 31. Walmart has been one of the beneficiaries of the stimulus checks given during the pandemic, with the latest quarter also getting a lift from President Joe Biden administration's advance child tax credits. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 U.S. same-store sales to be up 5% to 6%, compared with the low single digits growth it had previously forecast.

  • Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY consumer demand wanes

    Home Depot Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4.9% in pre-market trading. Home-improvement chains had a blockbuster 2020 as revenue and profit surged from stuck-at-home Americans splurging on paint, tools, and gardening equipment to upgrade their living spaces through DIY projects.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020