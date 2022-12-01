Insights on the Social Media Management Global Market to 2031 - Rising Demand for Work from Home and Remote Working Policies Aided in Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media Management Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the social media management market size was valued at $15.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031.



The practice of managing an organization's (or a person's) online presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, by producing, posting, and evaluating the material they upload is known as social media management. Engaging and communicating with social media users is also part of managing social media. Businesses can manage their social media using tools, services, and social media managers.



The rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global social media market, hence empowering the demand for social media management solutions.

Moreover, the growing demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the social media management market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on social media management platforms can hamper the social media management market forecast. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the social media management market during the forecast period.



The global social media management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs.

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, and others. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, healthcare and life science, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global social media management market is dominated by key players such as Adobe, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Digimind, Falcon.io, Google, Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Khoros, LLC, Meltwater, NetBase Quid, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Sprinklr, Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the social media management market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing social media management market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the social media management market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global social media management market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 SMEs

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Sales and Marketing Management

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Customer Experience Management

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Competitive Intelligence

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Risk Management and Fraud Detection

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 BFSI

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Retail and E Commerce

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 Government and Public Sector

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country

8.5 Healthcare and Life Science

8.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3 Market analysis by country

8.6 IT and Telecom

8.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3 Market analysis by country

8.7 Media and Entertainment

8.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3 Market analysis by country

8.8 Manufacturing

8.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3 Market analysis by country

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Adobe

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 BrandWatch Technologies Ltd

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Clarabridge

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 Digimind

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 Falcon.io

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.6 Google

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Company snapshot

11.6.3 Operating business segments

11.6.4 Product portfolio

11.6.5 Business performance

11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 Hootsuite Inc.

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 HubSpot, Inc.

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 IBM Corporation

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 Khoros, LLC

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.11 Meltwater

11.11.1 Company overview

11.11.2 Company snapshot

11.11.3 Operating business segments

11.11.4 Product portfolio

11.11.5 Business performance

11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.12 NetBase Quid, Inc.

11.12.1 Company overview

11.12.2 Company snapshot

11.12.3 Operating business segments

11.12.4 Product portfolio

11.12.5 Business performance

11.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.13 Oracle Corporation

11.13.1 Company overview

11.13.2 Company snapshot

11.13.3 Operating business segments

11.13.4 Product portfolio

11.13.5 Business performance

11.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.14 Salesforece Inc.

11.14.1 Company overview

11.14.2 Company snapshot

11.14.3 Operating business segments

11.14.4 Product portfolio

11.14.5 Business performance

11.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.15 Sprinklr, Inc.

11.15.1 Company overview

11.15.2 Company snapshot

11.15.3 Operating business segments

11.15.4 Product portfolio

11.15.5 Business performance

11.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.16 Sprout Social Inc.

11.16.1 Company overview

11.16.2 Company snapshot

11.16.3 Operating business segments

11.16.4 Product portfolio

11.16.5 Business performance

11.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.17 Talkwalker Inc.

11.17.1 Company overview

11.17.2 Company snapshot

11.17.3 Operating business segments

11.17.4 Product portfolio

11.17.5 Business performance

11.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.18 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

11.18.1 Company overview

11.18.2 Company snapshot

11.18.3 Operating business segments

11.18.4 Product portfolio

11.18.5 Business performance

11.18.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p269ru

