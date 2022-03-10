Insights on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric and H2e Power Systems Among Others
Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover solid oxide fuel cells used in transport applications as well as stationary power generation and storage applications. Target markets are based on optimistic, pessimistic and consensus alternatives, which are compared to the conventional power generation target and peak shifting opportunities. The current market is emerging with pre-commercial demos and subsidized pilot projects as well as fast-growing niche markets that are quickly becoming established specialty markets.
Over the next five years, these pilots will be expanding into commercial implementations. The 2026 market is also characterized with recent developments in the industry and government initiatives across the globe.
SOFC applications are described and analyzed. The following applications are considered:
Combined heat and power (CHP).
Power generation (stationary power units, remote power, and auxiliary power units [APUs]).
Portable product power.
Exotic (solid oxide electrolyzer cells and fuel cell hybrids).
Geographical scope of the report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. SOFC companies are listed, and their detailed profiles are discussed in the Company Profiles chapter.
The Report Includes
79 tables
An overview of the global market and technologies for solid oxide fuel cells
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for solid oxide fuel cells market, based on application, end-use industry, and region
Coverage of history, comparison and characteristics of major fuel cell types and cost analysis of SOFC; and information on recent commercial developments, government initiatives and subsidies
Discussion on environmental impact of various types of solid oxide fuel cells
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric, H2e Power Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems and Toyota
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
What's New in This Update
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
Technical Overview
History of Fuel Cells
Hydrogen Fuel Industry
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Background
SOFC Materials
Recent SOFC Material Developments
SOFC Technology: Current and Developmental Configurations
Market Overview
Value Chain
Government Initiatives to Promote Stationary Fuel Cells
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Combined Heat and Power
Employment
Projects
Auxiliary and Backup Power
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Combined Heat and Power
CHP Developments
Power Generation
Recreational Vehicle Power
Anti-Idling APUS
Aircraft APUS
Marine Vessel APUS
Truck APU
Portable Power Unit
Military Applications
Exotic
SOEC
SOFC-T
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment
Residential
Commercial
Military
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
APAC
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
North America
United States
Europe
Large-Scale Field Demonstrations
Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
Competition
Conventional Turbine-Based Power Generation
Internal Combustion Engines
Ultracapacitors
Other Fuel Cells
Batteries
Industry Leaders
Market Tiers
Leading CHP SOFC Companies
Leading SOFC Generator, Remote and APU Companies
Leading Military SOFC Companies
Leading Portable SOFC Companies
Leading Exotic SOFC Companies
SOFC Companies that are No Longer Active
Channels of Distribution
Purchasing Influences
Price Influence
Price Trends
Early SOFC Research
Manufacturing Process
Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the SOFC Industry
Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
ACUMENTRICS HOLDING CORP.
ADELAN UK LTD.
ALPPS FUEL CELL SYSTEMS
ALSTOM TECHNOLOGY
ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
AMERICAN ELEMENTS
ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
BLASCH PRECISION CERAMICS
BLOOM ENERGY
BTU INTERNATIONAL INC.
BTU CHINA
CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH)
CERAMATEC INC.
CERES POWER
CHAO ZHOU THREE-CIRCLE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
CLARA VENTURE LABS
CONVION OY
CUMMINS INC.
DANA INC.
DDI ENERGY
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE
DOMINOVAS ENERGY CORP.
DOOSAN FUEL CELL
EBZ ENTWICKLUNGS
EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE
ELCOGEN AS
EMPRISE CORP.
ENERGIENED
ENTWICKLUNGS UND VERTRIEBSGESELLSCHAFT BRENNSTOFFZELLE
ENRG INC.
EZELLERON INC.
FEV MOTORENTECHNIK GMBH
FIDERIS
FORSCHUNGSZENTRUM JULICH
FUELCELL ENERGY
FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES
FUJI ELECTRIC
FUTURE E FUEL CELL SOLUTIONS GMBH
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GEORGE WESTINGHOUSE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY PARK
H2E POWER SYSTEMS INC.
HALDOR TOPSOE A/S/TOPSOE FUEL CELL
HC STARCK GMBH
HOSOKAWA POWDER TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE
ITN ENERGY SYSTEMS INC.
K-STYLE ADVANCED CERAMICS CO., LTD.
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
KERAFOL (INELTRO HALMER ELECTRONICS GMBH)
LILLIPUTIAN SYSTEMS
LOGANENERGY CORP.
MATERIALS & SYSTEMS RESEARCH INC.
MEIDENSHA CORP.
MERIDIAN ENERGY, LTD.
MERLONI TERMOSANITARI SPA (ARISTON THERMO GROUP)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY
NEXCERIS
NGIMAT CO.
NGK INSULATORS LTD.
NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP.
NOAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC.
PLANSEE SE
POHANG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY (POSCO)
POINT SOURCE POWER INC.
PRECISION FLOW TECHNOLOGIES
PRESIDIO COMPONENTS INC.
RAGAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
ROLLS-ROYCE FUEL CELL SYSTEMS, LTD. (LG FUEL CELL)
REDOX POWER SYSTEMS
RISO DTU NATIONAL LABORATORY
SAFCELL
SAINT-GOBAIN
SANDVIK
SIENERGY SYSTEMS (ALLIED MINDS)
SOLIDPOWER
STAXERA GMBH (SUNFIRE)
SULZER HEXIS AG
SUMITOMO CORP.
TERMINUS ENERGY INC.
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.
TOTO LTD.
TOYOTA
ULTRA ELECTRONICS AMI
UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON RESEARCH INSTITUTE
VAILLANT GMBH
VERSA POWER SYSTEMS INC.
WATT FUEL CELL CORP.
WEBASTO AG
ZIRCAR ZIRCONIA INC.
ZTEK CORP.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms and Report Sources
