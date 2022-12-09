U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Soy Food Global Market to 2027 - by Product type, Category, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global soy food market reached a value of US$ 44.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Soybean is a type of legume, native to East Asia, which is low in saturated fats but high in protein, vitamin C and folate. It is a good source of iron, fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids. As a result of its nutrient content, it offers various health benefits such as lowering the blood cholesterol level, increasing bone density and minimizing the risk of developing cancer. It is widely used as an alternative of meat in several dishes and is added in various vegan-friendly food products. The rising demand for plant-based foods is strengthening the growth of the soy food market across the globe.

Soybean is used for preparing numerous products including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh, edamame, miso, natto and teriyaki. Currently, the demand for tofu is rising around the world, especially among the vegan and vegetarian population. It is an excellent substitute for cheese, which can be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. The growing sales of tofu can also be accredited to its resemblance to meat in its form, color, taste and texture.

Apart from this, other soy food products such as snacks and beverages are also experiencing steady growth in their demand worldwide on account of the growing health awareness among consumers. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new variants of soy food products to expand their product portfolio and attract new consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Blue Diamond Growers, Dean Foods, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Harvest Innovations, House Foods America Holding, Archer Daniels Midland, Miracle Soybean Food International Corp, Cargill, Nordic Soya Oy, Victoria Group, Hain Celestial, Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global soy food market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global soy food market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global soy food market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soy food market?
5. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the category?
7. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the distribution channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global soy food market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global soy food market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Soy Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Category
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Soy Milk
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Soy Oil
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Tofu
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Organic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Departmental Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Dairy Alternatives
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Meat Alternatives
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Bakery and Confectionary
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Functional Foods
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Infant Nutrition
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers
15.3.2 Dean Foods
15.3.3 Earth's Own Food Company
15.3.4 Eden Foods
15.3.5 Freedom Foods Group
15.3.6 Harvest Innovations
15.3.7 House Foods America Holding
15.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland
15.3.9 Miracle Soybean Food International Corp
15.3.10 Cargill
15.3.11 Nordic Soya Oy
15.3.12 Victoria Group
15.3.13 Hain Celestial
15.3.14 Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/171ks2

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-soy-food-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-category-distribution-channel-end-use-and-region-301699435.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

