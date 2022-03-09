U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Insights on the Spa Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Shift Towards Health and Wellness Activities is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spa Market, By Type, By Application, By Market Type, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Spa market in 2021 was valued at USD 95 Billion and is projected to reach USD 185.5 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period.

Increasing shift towards health & wellness activities coupled with the rise in lifestyle-related ailments is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable income among middle class families is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, spread of diseases and other health risk associated with spa treatments is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing shift towards health and wellness activities

Rising awareness regarding health and wellness activities is growing the adoption of spa across the globe. Spa offers various benefits such as helps to de-stress, to make the skin more radiant, enhances sleep, releases dopamine & serotonin, helps with anti-aging, reduces headaches, helps to relive pain, to smooth skin, improves blood flow & circulation, and enhances confidence, among others. Therefore, all these benefits are increasing the shift towards health and wellness activities, which boosts the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Spa market include Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International, Massage Envy, Rancho La Puerta, Banyan Tree Holdings, Marilyn Monroe Spas, Miraval Resorts, Massage Green Spa, Siam Wellness Group, Four Fountains, The Ritz - Carlton Spa, Windsor Hotel, Lspas SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.

The cumulative market share of the top 10 players is more than 25%. Banyan Tree Holdings has products such as Spa & WellBeing, Banyan Tree Spa Sanya, Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Spa Tamouda Bay, Banyan Tree Spa Samui, and Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Miraval Resorts & Spas added Wyndhurst Manor's Wyndhurst Mansion, 3 charming carriage houses, and a fine-dining restaurant to its portfolio. The new accommodations are expected to launch by April 2022.

The global Spa market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spa market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Industry Outlook: Sector Wise Share in Global Wellness Economy, 2020; Wellness Expenditure, By Region, 2020, in USD Trillion

  • Competitive Dashboard: Global, Japan, China

The global Spa market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spa Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Spa Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Spa Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spa Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spa Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Spa Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Spa Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Spa Market

Chapter 4. Global Spa Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Service Provider
4.1.4. End user
4.2. Spa Industry Outlook
4.2.1. Share of Spa Tourism in Global Wellness Tourism Expenditures
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Challenges
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 - 2030
4.7.2. Pricing Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Spa Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
5.2.1. Ayurvedic Spa
5.2.2. Bootcamp Spa
5.2.3. Day Spa
5.2.4. Destination Spa
5.2.5. Medical Spa
5.2.6. Mineral Spring Spa
5.2.7. Mobile Spa
5.2.8. Thalassotherapy Spa
5.2.9. Others

Chapter 6. Spa Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
6.2.1. Hotel/Hospitality
6.2.2. Gym/Fitness and Spas
6.2.3. Household
6.2.4. Other

Chapter 7. Spa Market Analysis, By Market Type
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
7.2.1. New
7.2.2. Renovation/Replacement

Chapter 8. Spa Market Analysis, By Region/Country
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
8.2.1. North America
8.2.1.1. The U.S.
8.2.1.2. Canada
8.2.1.3. Mexico
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.2.1. The UK
8.2.2.2. Germany
8.2.2.3. France
8.2.2.4. Italy
8.2.2.5. Spain
8.2.2.6. Poland
8.2.2.7. Russia
8.2.2.8. Rest of Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.3.1. China
8.2.3.2. India
8.2.3.3. Japan
8.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
8.2.3.5. ASEAN
8.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
8.2.4.1. UAE
8.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
8.2.4.3. South Africa
8.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
8.2.5. South America
8.2.5.1. Brazil
8.2.5.2. Argentina
8.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 9. North America Spa Market Analysis
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Market Type
9.2.4. By Country

Chapter 10. Europe Spa Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Market Type
10.2.4. By Country

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Spa Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Application
11.2.3. By Market Type
11.2.4. By Country

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Spa Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.3. By Market Type
12.2.4. By Country

Chapter 13. South America Spa Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.3. By Market Type
13.2.4. By Country

Chapter 14. Japan Spa Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
14.2.1. By Type
14.2.2. By Application
14.2.3. By Market Type

Chapter 15. China Spa Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Hot Springs Resort & Spa
15.2.1. By Type
15.2.2. By Application
15.2.3. By Market Type

Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
16.1. Planet Beach
16.2. Hot Springs Resort & Spa
16.3. Bannatyne Spa
16.4. Marriott International
16.5. Massage Envy
16.6. Rancho La Puerta
16.7. Banyan Tree
16.8. Marilyn Monroe Spas
16.9. Miraval Resorts
16.10. Massage Green Spa
16.11. Siam Wellness Group
16.12. Four Fountains
16.13. The Ritz - Carlton Spa
16.14. Windsor Hotel
16.15. Lspas SPA
16.16. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
16.17. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5je9su

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-spa-global-market-to-2030---increasing-shift-towards-health-and-wellness-activities-is-driving-growth-301498937.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

