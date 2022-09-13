U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Insights on the Space Launch Services Global Market to 2027 - by Payload, Launch Platform, Service Type, Orbit, Launch Vehicle, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Space Launch Services Market

Global Space Launch Services Market
Global Space Launch Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Launch Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space launch services market size reached US$ 11.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Space launch, or lift-off, refers to the earliest part of the operations, wherein the rocket or other vehicles, including airborne aircraft and floating ship, are vertically released from the ground. This process involves a series of activities, such as ordering, conversing, stacking, assembling, and integrating payload for launching spacecraft, which in turn, assist in decreasing the set-in motion cost and promoting a smooth launch.

On account of these properties, space launch services are extensively deployed by the government, space organizations, and military agencies for performing galaxy explorations. At present, these services are categorized into pre-launch and post-launch.

Space Launch Services Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of space launch services across commercial, government and military and defense sectors on account of the increasing number of aircraft and satellite testing during launches is one of the prime factors currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the introduction of miniaturization in electronic systems for improving small satellites capabilities by reducing the size of various integrated electronics and hardware is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This is further supported by the implementation of the commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) approach, which is employed by space companies in the miniaturization methodology for collecting distributed data and experimentation purposes. Moreover, the shifting inclination of space launch service providers toward smaller satellites over traditional satellites for enabling their development in a shorter time frame at lower launch costs is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for low earth orbit (LEO)-based services, such as imagery-based intelligence and space-based communication, is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities for designing, maintaining, and operating commercial payload facilities is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, Antrix Corporation Limited, Arianespace SA, China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, S7 Airlines, Safran S.A., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and The Boeing Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global space launch services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global space launch services market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the launch platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the orbit?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the launch vehicle?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global space launch services market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Space Launch Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Payload
6.1 Satellite
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Small Satellite (Less Than 1000 Kg)
6.1.2.2 Large Satellite (Above 1000 Kg)
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Human Spacecraft
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cargo
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Testing Probes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Stratollite
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Launch Platform
7.1 Land
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Air
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sea
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Service Type
8.1 Pre-Launch
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Post-Launch
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Orbit
9.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Geosynchronous Orbit
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Polar Orbit
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Launch Vehicle
10.1 Small Launch Vehicle
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Heavy Launch Vehicle
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by End User
11.1 Government and Military
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Airbus SE
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Antrix Corporation Limited
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Arianespace SA
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 S7 Airlines
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 Safran S.A.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10 The Boeing Company
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te7ico

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


