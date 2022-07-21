U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.75
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,750.00
    -103.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,424.00
    -41.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.00
    -9.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    -3.25 (-3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.20
    -16.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.24
    -0.43 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    -0.29 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1934
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6920
    +0.4520 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,886.87
    -477.90 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.26
    -17.44 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.18
    -29.13 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Insights on the Spectroscopy IR Detector Global Market to 2027 - Adoption of NIR Spectroscopy Devices in Seed Quality Detection Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market

Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market
Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market (2022-2027) by Detector Technology, Spectrum Sensitivity, Cooling Requirement, Product, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market is estimated to be USD 244.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 356.23 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bayspec, Excelitas Technologies, Flir Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, Horiba, Newport, Sensors Un, Teledyne Dalsa, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Shipments of IR Spectroscopy Devices
4.1.2 Upgradation of IR Spectroscopy Devices Fostering the Growth of the IR Detector Market
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes for IR Spectroscopy in Various Industries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Adoption of NIR Spectroscopy Devices in Seed Quality Detection
4.3.2 Growing Product Development of IR Spectroscopy Devices for Biological Segment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Realizing Compact and Mass-manufacturable Spectrometers

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market, By Detector Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 MCT IR Detector
6.3 DTGS IR Detector

7 Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market, By Spectrum Sensitivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 NIR Detector Market
7.3 Mid IR Detector Market
7.4 Far IR Detector Market

8 Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market, By Cooling Requirement
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cooled IR Detector
8.3 Uncooled IR Detector

9 Global Spectroscopy IR Detector Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Benchtop IR Spectroscopes
9.3 Micro IR Spectroscopes
9.4 Portable IR Spectroscopes
9.5 Hyphenated IR Spectroscopes

10 Americas' Spectroscopy IR Detector Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Spectroscopy IR Detector Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Spectroscopy IR Detector Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Spectroscopy IR Detector Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Bayspec
15.2 Excelitas Technologies
15.3 Flir Systems
15.4 Hamamatsu Photonics
15.5 Horiba
15.6 Newport
15.7 Sensors Un
15.8 Teledyne Dalsa

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ew2w5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Slaps $1.2 Billion Fine on Ride-Hailing Giant Didi, Citing Cybersecurity Breaches -- WSJ

    SINGAPORE--Chinese authorities fined ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. the equivalent of about $1.2 billion, bringing an end to a year-long investigation into the company's cybersecurity practices. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement Thursday that Didi was found to have flouted the country's cybersecurity, data-security and personal-information protection laws after an investigation by authorities. In addition to the fine, Didi's chief executive officer, Cheng Wei, and the company's president, Liu Qing, were each slapped with a penalty of about $148,000.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Samsung may flood Austin area with more factories

    Samsung is considering investing around $200 billion in new semiconductor plants in the Austin area. To put that into perspective, it's almost half what America invested to build its interstate highway system in today's dollars — and it would all be poured into the Austin area.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)Q2 2022 Earnings CallJul 20, 2022, 5:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Martin Viecha Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's second quarter 2022 Q&A webcast.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Natural-Gas Supply to Europe

    The restart of the pipeline buys time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin’s exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy heading into the winter.

  • Apple’s Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- More analysts covering Apple Inc. are cutting their share-price forecasts, signaling growing concerns about an economic slowdown that could hurt the sales of its products.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fun

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Respite for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals

  • Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

    Amid growing tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline might not reopen at all.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Microsoft, Google Are Latest Tech Giants to Hit Brakes on Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and even starting layoffs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,00

  • Netflix stock pops on Q2 earnings, ad-supported tier expected for 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Netflix as well as the streaming company’s plans for an ad-supported tier.

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Europe Counts Down to Dawn as Russia Gas Pipe Set to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments and gas traders are counting down to Thursday morning to see if Russia’s biggest pipeline to the continent will restart after maintenance.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks D

  • Oil futures settle lower as U.S. gasoline supplies rise and demand for the fuel declines

    Oil futures settle lower on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a drop in implied demand for the fuel.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Get Worse. It’s an ‘Extremely Bad Spot,’ Top CEO Says.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.