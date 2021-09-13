Insights on the Speech Technology Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AIBrain, Alphabet and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Speech Technology Market Research Report by Function, by Application, by Delivery Method, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Speech Technology Market size was estimated at USD 11.66 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.92 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.76% to reach USD 34.41 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Speech Technology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the Speech Technology Market was studied across Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Real-time Speech to Text Conversion, Speech Analytics, Speech Recognition, Speech Synthesis, and Speech Verification.

Based on Deployment, the Speech Technology Market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Application, the Speech Technology Market was studied across Aerospace & Defence Security, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & telecommunicataion, Personal Assistance, Retail, and Automotive.

Based on Delivery Method, the Speech Technology Market was studied across Artificial Intelligence Based and Non-Artificial Intelligence Based.

Based on Region, the Speech Technology Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Speech Technology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Speech Technology Market, including Acapela Group, AIBrain, Alphabet, Amazon Web Services, Anki, Apple, Baidu, Biotrust Id, Cantab Research, Facebook, Iflytek, Lumenvox, M2sys, Microsoft, Mmodal, Nuance Communication, Quantiphi, Inc., Raytheon BBN Technologies, Sensory, Siemens, Speak2Web, Uniphore Software, Validsoft, Vocalzoom, and Voicevault.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Speech Technology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Speech Technology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Speech Technology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Speech Technology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Speech Technology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Speech Technology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Speech Technology Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapid penetration of multifunctional and smart voice enabled IoT devices

5.1.1.2. Growing healthcare, mobile banking, and smart home automation applications

5.1.1.3. Increased demand for speech-based biometric systems for multifactor authentication

5.1.1.4. Potential impact of AI on accuracy of speech and voice recognition

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Associated high cost for implementation of speech technology system

5.1.2.2. Potential parameters such as noise and uncertain environment affecting accuracy of speech recognition system

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing number of voice control-based smart assistive devices in enterprise verticals for the consumers

5.1.3.2. Potential development of speech technology system for micro-linguistics and local languages

5.1.3.3. Growing demand in autonomous cars, service robotics and education sector for disabled students

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Standardized platform for developing customized speech recognition systems

5.1.4.2. Geographies with low internet penetration rate

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Speech Technology Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

6.3. Real-time Speech to Text Conversion

6.4. Speech Analytics

6.5. Speech Recognition

6.6. Speech Synthesis

6.7. Speech Verification



7. Speech Technology Market, by Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Cloud

7.3. On-Premise



8. Speech Technology Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defence Security

8.3. Government & Public Sector

8.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.5. IT & telecommunicataion

8.6. Personal Assistance

8.7. Retail

8.8. Automotive



9. Speech Technology Market, by Delivery Method

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Artificial Intelligence Based

9.3. Non-Artificial Intelligence Based



10. Americas Speech Technology Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Speech Technology Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Speech Technology Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Acapela Group

14.2. AIBrain

14.3. Alphabet

14.4. Amazon Web Services

14.5. Anki

14.6. Apple

14.7. Baidu

14.8. Biotrust Id

14.9. Cantab Research

14.10. Facebook

14.11. Iflytek

14.12. Lumenvox

14.13. M2sys

14.14. Microsoft

14.15. Mmodal

14.16. Nuance Communication

14.17. Quantiphi, Inc.

14.18. Raytheon BBN Technologies

14.19. Sensory

14.20. Siemens

14.21. Speak2Web

14.22. Uniphore Software

14.23. Validsoft

14.24. Vocalzoom

14.25. Voicevault



15. Appendix

