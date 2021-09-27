U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Insights on the Sports Nutrition Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.

Sports nutrition products are undergoing mass adoption by recreational users and lifestyles users. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% in 2020. Government initiatives are promoting an increase in the number of gyms and health centers and sports-related activities, driving the demand for personalized nutrition products in the region. The development of digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China has offered significant opportunities for online platforms to boost sales. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, personalization of sports nutrition demand has rapidly increased due to the shut-down of gyms and banning of sports around the world. The clean labeling trend is a leading factor in the US sports nutrition market, closely followed by the UK and other European countries, by giving a relatively new status to the industry by focusing on the food chain safety in the Asian region.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period

  • Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes

  • Rising Awareness About Sports Nutrition and Performance

  • High Adoption of Personalization and Customization in Sports Nutrition Market

  • Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

Growth Factors

  • The rise in importance of leading an active and fit life among youths has influenced the adoption of sports nutrition and sportswear products, thereby contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market.

  • Increasing sports participation and concern about physical well-being among young population coaches are driving the demand for sports nourishment products and contributing to the market's growth.

  • The demand for various types of dietary & health supplements, energy drinks, and protein bars among athletes and bodybuilders is accelerating the growth of the market.

  • Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are underpenetrated markets and will provide enormous growth opportunities for vendors in the sports nourishment market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sports nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global sports nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of international and domestic players. Extensive R&D investments have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the market. For instance, Glanbia and Lonza have announced a collaboration in 2020 to offer direct-to-direct consumer brand Body&Fit expansion using Lonza's DUOCAP technology and ingredients. The global sports nutriment market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. To have a competitive advantage over other vendors, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations.

Key Vendors

  • GNC Holdings

  • PowerBar

  • Glanbia

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Clif Bar & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Abbott

  • Herbalife Nutrition

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • PepsiCo

  • PacificHealth Laboratories

  • Yakult Honsha Company

  • Post Holdings

  • Pro Action

  • Atlantic Grupa d.d

  • Olimp Laboratories

  • Ultimate Nutrition

  • Momentous

  • Science in Sport

  • Iovate Health Sciences International

  • The Bountiful Company

  • BA Sports Nutrition

  • Universal Nutrition

  • Creative Edge Nutrition

  • Klean Athlete

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the sports nutrition market?
2. Who are the end-users in the sports nutrition market?
3. Which region accounted for the highest market share in the sports nutrition market?
4. Who are the key vendors in the sports nutrition industry?
5. Which distribution channel segment leads the sports nutrition market?
6. What are the factors driving the sports nutrition market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Scenario

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Personalization & Customization in Sports Nutrition
8.2 Increasing Demand for Clean Label
8.3 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes
9.2 Increasing Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs
9.3 Rising Awareness of Sports Nutrition & Performance

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Complex Nature of Sports Nutrition
10.2 Concerns Related to Safety of Sports Supplements

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview

13 Sports Drinks
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Isotonic
13.4 Hypertonic
13.5 Hypotonic

14 Sports Supplements
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Creatine
14.4 Protein Powder
14.5 Energy Bars

15 Sports Food
15.1 Market Overview

16 Raw Material
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Animal-Derived
16.4 Plant-Based
16.5 Mixed

17 Types of Workouts
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Pre-Workout Nutrition
17.4 Post-Workout Nutrition
17.5 During-The-Workout Nutrition

18 Distribution Channels
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
18.4 Pharmacies & Drugstores
18.5 Online Channels
18.6 Specialty Stores
18.7 Convenience Stores
18.8 Others

19 End-Users
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Athletes
19.4 Bodybuilders
19.5 Recreational Users
19.6 Lifestyle Users

20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview

21 North America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Product Type
21.4 Raw Material
21.5 Types of Workouts
21.6 Distribution Channels
21.7 End-Users
21.8 Key Countries

22 Europe
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Product Type
22.4 Raw Material
22.5 Types of Workouts
22.6 Distribution Channels
22.7 End-Users
22.8 Key Countries

23 APAC
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Product Type
23.4 Raw Material
23.5 Types of Workouts
23.6 Distribution Channels
23.7 End-Users
23.8 Key Countries

24 Middle East & Africa
24.1 Market Overview
24.2 Market Size & Forecast
24.3 Product Type
24.4 Raw Material
24.5 Types of Workouts
24.6 Distribution Channels
24.7 End-Users
24.8 Key Countries

25 Latin America
25.1 Market Overview
25.2 Market Size & Forecast
25.3 Product Type
25.4 Raw Material
25.5 Types of Workouts
25.6 Distribution Channels
25.7 End-Users
25.8 Key Countries

26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Competition Overview

27 Key Company Profiles
27.1 GNC Holdings
27.2 Powerbar
27.3 Glanbia
27.4 Glaxosmithkline
27.5 Clif Bar & Company

28 Other Prominent Vendors
28.1 Abbott
28.2 Herbalife Nutrition
28.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company
28.4 The Coca-Cola Company
28.5 Pepsico
28.6 Pacifichealth Laboratories
28.7 Yakult Honsha Company
28.8 Post Holdings
28.9 Pro Action
28.10 Atlantic Grupa D.D
28.11 Olimp Laboratories
28.12 Ultimate Nutrition
28.13 Momentous
28.14 Science in Sport
28.15 Iovate Health Sciences International
28.16 The Bountiful Company
28.17 BA Sports Nutrition
28.18 Universal Nutrition
28.19 Creative Edge Nutrition
28.20 Klean Athlete

29 Report Summary
29.1 Key Takeaways
29.2 Strategic Recommendations

30 Quantitative Summary

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu487y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


