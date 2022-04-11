U.S. markets closed

Insights on the SSL VPN Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Mode of Remote Access, Organization Size and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SSL VPN Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global SSL VPN market reached a value of US$ 5.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) is a security technology that is used for encrypting network communications. It provides remote access to restricted network resources and secure site-to-site connectivity through an authenticated system. There are mainly two types of SSL VPN, namely SSL Portal VPN and SSL Tunnel VPN. It generally operates with a standard browser to establish a secure connection between the public internet and the corporate network.

SSL VPN prevents unauthorized parties from accessing the network and related data, thereby eliminating the risks of unusual activity threats. This, in turn, assists enterprises in enhancing security operation, optimizing the workforce, and ensuring instant implementation of information technology (IT) data protection policies. At present, SSL VPN is commercially available in varying remote access types, such as clientless and thin client.

SSL VPN Market Trends:

The increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective security solutions across organizations due to the rising instances of online fraudulent activities, unauthorized access, and cyberattacks is primarily driving the global SSL VPN market growth. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of lockdowns has led to the deployment of work-from-home (WFH) and bring your own device (BYOD) models.

This shift in the corporate culture has made the data more vulnerable, which, in turn, is facilitating the widespread adoption of SSL VPN by several large, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Rapid developments in connected technologies, along with the integration of cloud-based SSL solutions by end-users for improving the overall performance are further propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations between companies and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced SSL VPNs that offer secured remote access to mobile users, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Array Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour (Group) Co. Ltd), Oracle Corporation, Pulse Secure LLC (Ivanti), QNO Technology Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc. and Sonicwall Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global SSL VPN market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global SSL VPN market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of remote access?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global SSL VPN market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global SSL VPN Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Remote Access
7.1 Clientless Mode
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Thin-Client Mode
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Tunnel Mode
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Array Networks Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Barracuda Networks Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Citrix Systems Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 F5 Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour (Group) Co. Ltd)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Oracle Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Pulse Secure LLC (Ivanti)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 QNO Technology Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Sangfor Technologies Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Sonicwall Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfvy5f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ssl-vpn-global-market-to-2027---by-component-mode-of-remote-access-organization-size-and-region-301522883.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

