Insights on the Steel Rebar Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Process, Finishing Type, End-use and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Steel Rebar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global steel rebar market size reached US$ 217.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 314.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.35% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Steel rebar, or reinforcement steel, refers to a steel wire mesh or bar used as a tension device to reinforce and support concrete and other masonry structures. It is usually manufactured using carbon steel, welded wire fabric, sheet-metal, epoxy, stainless steel and galvanized and glass-fiber reinforced polymers, iron, manganese, carbon, sulfur and phosphorus. Round, square-twisted, ribbed, stretched and ribbed-twisted are some of the commonly used steel rebars.

They are used as a reinforcement to provide support to the structural designs, for minimizing cracking and temperature-induced stress and supporting other steel bars for equal distribution of the overall load. They offer various advantages, such as high durability, tensile strength, thermal resistance and malleability.

Significant growth in the construction industry over the years is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive infrastructural development, especially in developing countries, is stimulating the market growth. Steel rebars are widely used in the construction of modern skyscrapers, roads, highways, bridges, sewage tunnels, airports and stadiums.

In line with this, growing requirements for deformed steel reinforcing is contributing to the market growth. It is used as a prestressed reinforcing bar in construction activities for minimal slippage and improved bonding with the cement beams and columns.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of thermo-mechanical technology that aids in improving the quality of rebars, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This enables product manufacturers to create variants with superior tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with growing product demand from the non-residential sectors, such as oil and gas and manufacturing, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ArcelorMittal (Mittal Steel Company), CELSA Steel UK, Commercial Metal Company, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Gerdau SA, Hyundai Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc. and Tata Steel Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global steel rebar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global steel rebar market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the finishing type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global steel rebar market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Steel Rebar Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Deformed
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mild
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Process
7.1 Basic Oxygen Steelmaking
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Arc Furnace
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Finishing Type
8.1 Epoxy
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Coated
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Black
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ArcelorMittal (Mittal Steel Company)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 CELSA Steel UK
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Commercial Metal Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Gerdau SA
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Hyundai Steel
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Nippon Steel Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Nucor Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Steel Authority of India
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Steel Dynamics Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Tata Steel Limited
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h93f11

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-steel-rebar-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-process-finishing-type-end-use-and-region-301609772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

