U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.75
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,577.00
    +140.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,700.25
    +34.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.60
    +10.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.34
    +0.49 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.70
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    27.56
    -0.39 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.63
    -0.73 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4165
    -0.0039 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,648.89
    -3,078.18 (-7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.84
    -34.46 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.63
    +14.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Insights on the Sterility Indicators Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Anderson Products and Cardinal Health Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterility Indicators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterility Indicators estimated at US$727.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$776.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR

The Sterility Indicators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$285 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):

  • 3m Company

  • Anderson Products, Inc

  • Cantel Medical Corporation

  • Cardinal Health

  • Getinge Ab

  • gke-GmbH

  • Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

  • Matachana Group

  • Mesa Laboratories

  • PMS

  • Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc

  • Steris plc

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 40

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfedn8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

    CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors. The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices. Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

  • Bitcoin Slumps as Traders Brace for a Volatile Long Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend.Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.Now, retail players are set to dominate the coming trading sessions on typically thin exchange volumes.“Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.Prices spiked 10% last Saturday, only to plunge by 18% the next day.“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”https://t.co/gR9ozw5TrP pic.twitter.com/xkelxqOZnu— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 28, 2021 Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on BitcoinAll the same, Bitcoin was little changed for the week, after a 44% selloff from the April’s peak of $63,000.More broadly, the threat of tougher regulation continues to be a drag on crypto market sentiment. China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity and there’s speculation that the U.S. policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility.On a technical level, the key marker is $30,000, said Swissquote’s Ozkardeskaya. A break below that level would be “further affirmation of an extended bear market,” she said.“Volatility has eased this week, but that probably won’t last entering a long weekend,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. “Bitcoin’s consolidation phase should continue, but if the $37,000 level breached momentum, it could get ugly fast.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian Banks Signal Covid All-Clear Earlier Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the Covid-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.After a year of stockpiling record amounts of capital to protect against a wave of loan defaults, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank -- the country’s two largest banks -- reversed course last quarter. Toronto-Dominion on Thursday reported a surprise C$377 million ($312 million) release of provisions for credit losses for its fiscal second quarter, while Royal Bank released C$96 million. Analysts had projected both lenders would continue setting aside capital to absorb potentially soured loans.With vaccination campaigns putting economic reopenings in reach in Canada and the U.S., strong housing markets fueling mortgage lending, and surging equity markets supporting capital-markets and wealth-management businesses, Toronto-Dominion and Royal Bank are asserting they have more than enough capital to handle any bumps along the road to recovery.Even after reporting smaller set-asides than analysts expected in the fiscal first quarter, bank executives still struck a cautious tone on their preparations for potential credit losses, leading many analysts to expect reserve releases wouldn’t begin until the second half of the year.“They definitely are a lot more positive than they were three months ago,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s a combination of vaccines and a stronger economy -- not just in the U.S. and Canada -- but an improving economy globally.”While the reserve releases were the banks’ first in data going back to 2012, key measures of capital on hand for Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion continued to rise. Royal Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.8% in the three months through April from 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto-Dominion’s CET1 rose to 14.2% from 13.6%.Those rising measures may put pressure on Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, to allow the country’s banks to resume share buybacks and dividend increases. The U.S. Federal Reserve allowed American banks to resume buybacks last year.“OSFI should be looking into it,” Gulberg said. “Dividend increases, which have been locked for over a year, and some buybacks could bring capital ratios back to more normal, more palatable levels for the banks.”The comeback from the pandemic made its way to banks’ bottom lines. At Royal Bank, net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion in the second quarter. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share, topping analysts’ C$2.51 average estimate. Toronto-Dominion’s net income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled C$2.04 a share, beating analysts’ C$1.76 estimate.The rebound in earnings is a big part of why Toronto-Dominion was able to release some of its provisions, and progress on vaccine rollouts and healthy economic-growth forecasts leave the bank poised for continued strong performance in the U.S. and Canada, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said.‘Very Encouraged’“We’re very encouraged by those developments in Canada, and some of the announcements that are coming out of the various provinces about what the next three to four months will look like,” Ahmed said in an interview.While the high level of deposits that have built up over the past year present challenges for growth in credit-card balances and commercial loans, a number of factors are lining up that could overcome those headwinds, Royal Bank Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger said.“You have strong GDP growth, strong customer demand, building confidence levels and also a desire to work through some of the global supply-chain issues and potentially build inventory where many places have no inventory,” Bolger said in a phone interview. “Those should be constructive for overall loan growth.”Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported second-quarter results Thursday. Its net income quadrupled to C$1.65 billion, and adjusted profit was C$3.59 a share, higher than the C$3 average estimate. CIBC shares rose as much as in 3.6% in Toronto trading, its biggest intraday gain since November. Royal Bank advanced 1.4% as of 3:22 p.m., and Toronto-Dominion slipped 2.1%.CIBC’s results were driven by gains in its Canadian banking franchise, with increases in mortgages and deposits. CFO Hratch Panossian said revitalizing the Canadian consumer business has been the No. 1 priority for the bank.“There has been lots of management attention, investment and focus that has gone into that,” he said in an interview. “We’re pleased to see some of that paying dividends.”(Updates with CFOs’ comments in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Today at 1 ET: Hear Live from 3 CEOs Driving a Revolution in Healthcare – Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa Talk Growth, Going Public

    Join us TODAY with three CEOs driving a digital revolution in healthcare. Owlet is on its path to the public markets (merging with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG)) while privately-held TytoCare and Kinsa may soon also seek listings of their own. To register, CLICK HERE IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a roundtable […]

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Replay: 3 CEOs Driving Healthcare’s Digital Revolution – Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa on ESG, Growth, Going Public

    The likes of Teledoc Health, Inc. and Livongo have captivated Wall Street as the pandemic accelerated demand for telemedicine and other digital services. To explore the industry’s prospects, IPO Edge hosted an event with three Founders and CEOs to talk about their role in the healthcare revolution. Owlet is on its path to the public […]

  • Salesforce Gains on Strong Profit Forecast Topping Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, projected annual profit that would top analysts’ estimates, suggesting increased purchasing by companies emerging from the pandemic. Shares gained about 5% on the forecast.Fiscal-year earnings, excluding some items, will be $3.79 to $3.81 a share, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $3.45, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Annual revenue will be as much as $26 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $25.8 billion.In the fiscal first quarter, sales jumped 23% to $5.96 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.89 billion.Demand for Salesforce products is growing with the company’s partners reporting the most positive outlook since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and customers restarting investment in projects, Cowen Inc. wrote in a note to clients before the results were announced, citing its surveys of Salesforce partners. With many companies expecting at least some of their workers to remain remote and tasks like sales calls to continue over teleconference, Salesforce clients are speeding up a move to modernize software, Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor said in an interview. Meanwhile acquired products from the 2019 purchase of Tableau and 2018 takeover of MuleSoft were key parts of Salesforce’s biggest deals in the quarter.“We’re seeing very, very healthy demand,” Taylor said. “You see it in our numbers, unambiguously.” Tableau figured into eight of the 10 biggest deals and MuleSoft was part of half of them, he said.Salesforce is in the process of buying Slack Technologies Inc. for $27.7 billion, an acquisition designed to fuel sales growth of more than 25% a year. The deal is part of Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff’s effort to expand his company’s importance to a wide swath of corporate employees beyond the marketers and account representatives who use Salesforce apps to manage customers.Taylor said the company expects the Slack deal will close late in the current quarter, which ends in July.The positive numbers allay some of the concerns about Slack’s impact on results, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.“The Slack dark cloud continues to be the issue for investors on the Salesforce story although this print stops the bleeding for now,” he said.The shares rose to a high of $239.44 in extended trading after closing at $225.83 in New York. The stock has gained 1.5% this year.The company also said its big annual conference, Dreamforce, will be partly in person in September with thousands attending the show in San Francisco, New York, London and Paris, as regions reopen after the pandemic. Vaccinations will be required for participants in the U.S., Salesforce said. There will also be an online version of the event.(Updates with analyst’s comments in the eighth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Hedge Funds Test 10-Year Lockups Eluding Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- A new crop of hedge funds in China is seeking to achieve what’s eluded New York’s biggest money managers: getting wealthy individuals to invest for a decade or more.After Beijing Hanhe Capital, which manages more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), tested waters last year by demanding a minimum six-year investment, another smaller player went further with a fund that freezes client cash for 15 years. While a rare example, that’s multiples the time commitment -- or lockup -- that global fund managers demand.The world’s most powerful hedge funds are using their muscle to extend lockups, banking on the track record of star managers to win stickier institutional money. In New York, Millennium Management is asking investors to stay five years before fully withdrawing in one structure, while Elliott Management Corp. last year pushed clients to invest for 18 months. In China, the trend has gone even further, with high-net-worth individuals agreeing to invest for three years, five years or even until their children are old enough to inherit the money.“It’s indeed a trend to lock up products for longer periods as it takes a cycle of three to five years in China to really gain the advantages of value investing,” said Kendrick Zhu, chief compliance officer at Perseverance Asset Management, among the three largest hedge funds by assets in mainland China with more then 100 billion yuan under management. “Quick redemptions often lower clients’ returns or even lead to losses.”Securing long-term capital gives hedge fund managers greater flexibility and avoids a rush of withdrawals when markets are in turmoil. Typically, the longest lockups have been limited to a handful of the biggest global hedge funds whose performance is so extraordinary they can turn away short-term investors.Short-Term GainsUntil recently, investors in China typically only stayed loyal for a year or less due to volatile asset prices and a preference for short-term profit taking. That’s now changing. Companies registered more than 600 private securities funds in China with lockups longer than two years in 2020 alone, according to Hengtian Wealth Management, a consultancy.“People nowadays would rather take 10 million yuan in three-year money than accept 100 million yuan for one year,” said Liu Ke, Hengtian’s head of research.In a sign that China’s largest hedge funds are now becoming more assertive, Perseverance and rivals Greenwoods Asset Management and Shanghai Minority Asset Management Co. have launched products with three-year lockups or longer. Typically, there is little leeway for clients to exit earlier. At Perseverance, some clients are now even willing to lock up their money for five to eight years, according to Zhu.For wealthy retail investors who are the biggest financiers of China’s hedge funds, lockups are a risk in a market that’s known for volatile swings. Shanghai Minghong Investment Co., one of China’s biggest quant hedge funds, was caught by a stock market correction earlier this year, prompting record withdrawals and an apology to clients.Still, investors are prepared to look past recent stumbles. Some 15,000 funds offered by Chinese managers returned 30% on average last year, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co., more than double the average gain for hedge funds globally.Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, the best-performing macro hedge fund in China last year with a 258% return, is starting to lock up products including its industry-beating Banxia Stable Fund for three years, according to founder Li Bei. Xiaochun Luo, the principal manager at Hanhe Fund I which began in 2013, returned 45% last year. Most of Hanhe’s yuan-denominated funds invest in stocks and now demand a six-year lockup.Zhi Yu, who works at a financial institution in Beijing, put 1 million yuan into a six-year product managed by Hanhe in February, after an earlier investment in one of its three-year funds doubled.“Long-term investments just work better for a market as volatile as China’s,” Yu said.In an extreme example, Beijing Gelei Asset Management Center raised about 30 million yuan with a 15-year, long-only stock fund in October. The three investors, all long-term clients, plan to hand over the money along with any profit to their next generation when the lockup ends, according to Gelei’s founder Zhang Kexing, who manages about 3 billion yuan.“The whole point is to get their hands tied, and when they trust you, whether it’s 10, 15 or 18 years doesn’t really matter to them,” Zhang said.This kind of loyalty is rare. Three quarters of hedge funds globally have no lockup provisions, according to Eurekahedge, and only about 2% of those that impose such constraints lock up money for longer than two years, said Mohammad Hassan, the consultant’s head analyst for hedge fund research and indexation.Wall StreetThe trend may help Chinese hedge funds retain and build out their investor base in a market where Wall Street giants are struggling to adapt.Shanghai Minghong, whose offshore fund’s net asset value dropped 27% in the first quarter, is considering three-year lockups in the future, founder Qiu Huiming said. About half of the investors in its commodities fund failed to make any money despite its solid track record because they exited too early, he added.Although clients often prefer liquidity, “it can be a double-edged sword,” he said.(Updates with researcher quote in seventh paragraph, investor comments in 12th)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foxconn In Talks to Buy Stake in Malaysian Chipmaker DNeX

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd., according to people familiar with the matter, after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company.The main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker SilTerra Malaysia Sdn., one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra in February, outbidding Foxconn.Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the people said. A representative for DNeX said the company is always open to discussion with strategic partners and investors, but that it cannot comment on any specific discussion. A Foxconn representative declined to comment.Shares in DNeX rose as much as 13.6% in Kuala Lumpur following the Bloomberg News report, their highest intraday level in more than a month, giving the company a market value of about $474 million.A stake sale would come as the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, whose primary listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been growing its footprint in electric vehicles, issuing a steady stream of announcements beginning with the unveiling of its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform in October. Since then the company has struck agreements with Chinese firms Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Byton Ltd., the U.S.’s Fisker Inc. and European giant Stellantis NV.DNeX and a Chinese investor won their bid in February to purchase SilTerra from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. for 273 million ringgit ($66 million). Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu later told reporters that the company still wanted to secure a partnership with SilTerra.DNeX has received shareholder approval for a private placement of as much as 30% of its shares, and will use the proceeds to pay for the SilTerra deal as well as other investment, according to a statement on May 20. The Malaysian tech company will acquire 60% of SilTerra, while its partner in the deal, Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equipment Equity Investment Fund Center, will buy the remaining 40%.Established in 1970, DNeX’s businesses include information technology and undersea cables for telecommunications as well as an oil and gas unit, according to its official website.(Updates with share price rise in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise after jobless claims improve more than expected

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. For the January-April period, industrial firms' profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan, bolstered by a virus-related plunge in activity early last year.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoins price?

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.