Insights on the Student Information System Global Market to 2028 - by Component, Deployment, Application, End-use and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Student Information System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Deployment, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global student information system market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to rapidly evolving education sector, increase in online education, and rising penetration of internet and mobile devices. An increase in the focus of educational institutions on imparting quality education and facilitating communication between students, parents, and faculty and the widespread government initiatives for technological upgrading of the education sector is expected to drive the usage of Student Information System (SIS) solutions. However, lack of awareness among institutions and dearth of digital infrastructure are the factors restraining the growth of the market.

SIS solutions are used by educational institutions/universities to collect, organize, and analyze data such as student attendance, class performance, examination results, assessment scores, and other personal information of students. The solutions aid educational institutions in managing student-related data and other administrative operations. In the age of digitalization, ubiquity of mobile devices, high internet penetration, and use of social media platforms, educational institutions are technologically upgrading their infrastructure. There has been unprecedented growth of online education owing to its greater flexibility, cost savings, and convenience compared to conventional classroom learning. The growing number of professional online certification courses and e-learning applications is likely to foster the SIS market growth to support such nontraditional educational programs in the long run.

Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics embedded in the SIS systems can further increase operational efficiency and improve the digital interactive experience. Moreover, SIS solutions using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) or machine learning are able to reduce redundant staff labor by automating routine tasks, enabling staff to spend more qualitative time with students. Additionally, higher educational institutions are shifting to cloud infrastructure from their legacy on-premise deployments. Thus, Next-gen Digital Learning Environment (NGDLE), automation technologies, and cloud deployment are likely to propel the SIS market growth over the forecast period.

Student Information System Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of component, the service segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the demand for software integration capabilities from educational institutions and consultancy and security services offered by SIS vendors. The shift from on-premise to cloud model is also expected to propel the growth of the segment

  • The cloud deployment segment is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028. The segment growth can be attributed to the increase in institutional agility, improvement in learning and teaching outcomes, and increase in personalization and student access

  • The financial management application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. High integration capabilities, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics of the solutions offered by SIS vendors are the key factors propelling the growth of the segment

  • The K-12 segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Evolving student demographics, demand for skill-oriented education, increase in online and distance education in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Africa, and rise in e-learning mobile applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the segment

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the increasing focus of educational institutions on e-learning initiatives and the adoption of digital infrastructure. The increase in adoption of technology among primary and higher educational institutes in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and the Philippines is likely to boost the regional market growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Student Information System Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Student Information System Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Student Information System - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Student information system market - Porter's five forces analysis
3.6.2 Student information system market - PESTEL analysis
3.7 Student Information System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Student Information System Component Outlook
4.1 Student Information System Market Share by Component, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Software
4.2.1 Student information system market by software, 2018 - 2028
4.3 Service
4.3.1 Student information system market by service, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 5 Student Information System Deployment Outlook
5.1 Student Information System Market Share by Deployment, 2020 & 2028
5.2 On-premise
5.2.1 On-premise student information system market, 2018 - 2028
5.3 Cloud
5.3.1 Cloud student information system market, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 6 Student Information System Application Outlook
6.1 Student Information System Market Share by Application, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Financial Management
6.2.1 Student information system market in financial management, 2018 - 2028
6.3 Student Management
6.3.1 Student information system market in student management, 2018 - 2028
6.4 Admission & Recruitment
6.4.1 Student information system market in admission & recruitment, 2018 - 2028
6.5 Student Engagement & Support
6.5.1 Student information system market in student engagement & support, 2018 - 2028
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Student information system market in other applications, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 7 Student Information System End Use Outlook
7.1 Student Information System Market Share by End Use, 2020 & 2028
7.2 K-12
7.2.1 Student information system market in K-12, 2018 - 2028
7.3 Higher Education
7.3.1 Student information system market in higher education, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 8 Student Information System Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
9.2 Company Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 Student Information System Market: Key Company Market Ranking/Share Analysis, 2020

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Oracle Corporation
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Financial performance
10.1.3 Product benchmarking
10.1.4 Strategic initiatives
10.2 Workday Inc.
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Financial performance
10.2.3 Product benchmarking
10.2.4 Strategic initiatives
10.3 SAP SE
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Financial performance
10.3.3 Product benchmarking
10.3.4 Strategic initiatives
10.4 Jenzabar Inc.
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Financial performance
10.4.3 Product benchmarking
10.4.4 Strategic initiatives
10.5 Skyward, Inc.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Financial performance
10.5.3 Product benchmarking
10.5.4 Strategic initiatives
10.6 Illuminate Education
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Financial performance
10.6.3 Product benchmarking
10.6.4 Strategic initiatives
10.7 Ellucian Company L.P
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Financial performance
10.7.3 Product benchmarking
10.7.4 Strategic initiatives
10.8 Campus Management Corp.
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Financial performance
10.8.3 Product benchmarking
10.8.4 Strategic initiatives
10.9 Foradian Technologies
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Financial performance
10.9.3 Product benchmarking
10.9.4 Strategic initiatives
10.10 Beehively
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Financial performance
10.10.3 Product benchmarking
10.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfsmd3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


