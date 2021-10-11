U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Insights on the Survival Tools Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survival tools by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global survival tools market was valued at $1,279.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,481.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Water sports gear are set of tools used by the participants during performing recreational activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and others. These survival tools provide safety to recreational sports enthusiast against getting injured while performing any recreational activities. These tools include pocket tools, ropes, first aid kit and others. Moreover, these survival tools are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise store, online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialty stores, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is likely to drive the growth of the water sports gear market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Survival tools such as survival knives, first aid kit and others protect recreational activities participants from getting injured. This in turn drives the survival tools market. Moreover, increasing number of recreational activities enthusiast is fueling the growth of survival tools market. Furthermore, continuous innovation in the survival tools has also propelled the growth of the survival tools market. However, the low penetration of survival tools in developing region is likely to hamper the growth of survival tools market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, various initiatives taken by government of various countries to promote recreational activities in their respective countries and the rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunity for the survival tools market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The global survival tools market segments are categorized into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into pocket tools, first aid kit, compass and others. By application, it is divided into hiking, hunting & fishing, camping and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, online store, supermarket/hypermarket and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report include Coleman Company, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Fiskars Group, Johnson & Johnson, Leatherman Tool Group, Inc., SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Surefire, LLC and UST Brands.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Global water sports gear market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. COVID-19 impact on India skin care products market
3.4.1. Multiple scenario
3.5. Value chain Analysis
3.6. Top Impacting factors
3.7. Top Impacting factors
3.8. Market dynamics
3.8.1. Drivers
3.8.1.1. Use of Survival tools Increases safety
3.8.1.2. Increase in number of recreational activities enthusiasts globally
3.8.1.3. Easy availability of survival tools
3.8.2. Restraint
3.8.2.1. Low penetration in developing regions
3.8.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products
3.8.3. Opportunities
3.8.3.1. Product Innovation
3.8.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform

CHAPTER 4: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Pocket tools
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. First Aid kit
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Compass
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast.
5.2. Hiking
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Hunting and Fishing
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Camping
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Online stores
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis by country
6.3. Specialty Store
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis by country
6.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis by country
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top Player Positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product mapping
8.4. Competitive dashboard
8.5. Competitive heat map
8.6. Key developments
8.6.1. Acquisition
8.6.2. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. COLEMAN COMPANY, INC.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. EXXEL OUTDOORS, LLC
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. FENIX OUTDOORS INTERNATIONAL AG
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Business performance
9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. FISKARS GROUP
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. R&D Expenditure
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. JOHNSON & JOHNSON
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. LEATHERMAN TOOL GROUP, INC.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. READY AMERICA, INC.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. SOG Specialty Knives & Tools
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. SUREFIRE, LLC
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. UST Brands
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7g2ln

