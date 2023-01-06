U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,830.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,112.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,792.50
    -27.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +0.85 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5690
    +1.1770 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.54
    -100.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.12
    +19.67 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Insights on the SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) European Market to 2026 - Featuring Prime Video, Apple, Netflix and DAZN Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The European SVOD market is expected to record a value of US$19.92 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 10.84%, for the period spanning 2022-2026.

The factors such as growth in video streaming, rising use of social media, upsurge in tablet users and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by presence of numerable OTT platforms, challenge of content piracy and problems associated with customer retention. A few notable trends may include rising adoption of artificial intelligence, reducing cost of connectivity and rising role of cloud services.

In 2021, the SVOD industry in Europe has witnessed a remarkable surge, with the increase in the number of subscribers. The free trial proposition during the pandemic has represented a major incentive to familiarize with the SVOD services. As a result, on-demand services have experienced greater popularity, extending their influence on all Western Europe households, reaching the mass market in many countries.

Based on country, the U.K. had the fastest growing market in Europe and would continue to dominate in coming years, due to the presence of a vast population that supports online video streaming services. Companies in the SVOD space would enable better delivery of video streaming services; helping to drive OTT video services adoption across the region. Further, competition among streaming services providers would also ramp up as more services become available to consumers in Europe.

Scope of the Report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) market.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Netflix Inc., Warner Media and DAZN Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Growth in Work From Home (WFH) Population
2.2 Increase in Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Subscription
2.3 Surge in Internet Users
2.4 Digital Release of Theatrical Movies

3. Europe Market Analysis
3.1 Europe SVOD Market by Value
3.2 Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Europe SVOD Market by Country
3.3.1 The U.K. SVOD Market by Value
3.3.2 The U.K. SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Germany SVOD Market by Value
3.3.4 Germany SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 France SVOD Market by Value
3.3.6 France SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Sweden SVOD Market by Value
3.3.8 Sweden SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Italy SVOD Market by Value
3.3.10 Italy SVOD Market Forecast by Value
3.3.11 Rest of Europe SVOD Market by Value
3.3.12 Rest of Europe SVOD Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in Video Streaming
4.1.2 Rising Use of Social Media
4.1.3 Upsurge in Tablet Users
4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization
4.2 Key Trends
4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
4.2.2 Declining Cost of Connectivity
4.2.3 Rising Role of Cloud Services
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Presence of Numerable OTT Platforms
4.3.2 Challenge of Content Piracy
4.3.3 Problem Associated with Customer Retention

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Europe Market
5.1.1 Europe SVOD Market Share by Company
5.1.2 Germany SVOD Market Share by Company
5.1.3 Austria SVOD Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Amazon.com, Inc. (Prime Video)
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 Apple Inc. (Apple TV+)
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.3 The Walt Disney Company (Disney+)
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.4 Netflix Inc.
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.5 Warner Media (HBO MAX)
6.5.1 Business Overview
6.6 DAZN Group (DAZN)
6.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dwofi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-svod-subscription-video-on-demand-european-market-to-2026---featuring-prime-video-apple-netflix-and-dazn-among-others-301714608.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Warns of Profit Drop Blaming Weak Demand. What This Means for Apple.

    Consumer electronics giant Samsung said operating profit will drop sharply in the fourth quarter as demand for its products weakened. Samsung (ticker: 005930.Korea), seen as bellwether for other big technology companies such as Apple (AAPL), said profit probably declined 69% in the last three months of 2022 from a year earlier, in a trading update. The South Korean company is a major supplier to Apple and is also one of the world’s biggest producers of smartphones and TVs in its own right.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

    Well-chosen growth stocks can create fortunes for their shareholders. The following companies are primed to capture bigger portions of massive growth markets. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a platform for marketers to buy and manage their digital ad campaigns across a variety of online media.