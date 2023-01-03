Insights on the Synthetic Sapphire Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Hansol Technics, Iljin Display, Juropol, Kyocera and Monocrystal

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

Market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts will be given from 2022-2027. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered while deriving market estimations.

Global markets, synthetic sapphire segments and growth forecasts through 2027 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The synthetic sapphire market is further segmented by application: optical, sapphire substrates, display and others. By end use, the market is segmented into LED manufacturing, semiconductor, consumer electronics, medical devices, military/ aerospace, industrial and others.

This report is an analytical business tool, the primary purpose, of which, is to describe the synthetic sapphire industry and the global market. While both industrial and consumer (i.e., jewelry) applications are covered, the report analyzes the industrial market for synthetic sapphire in greater detail.

The industrial market, in general, is more clearly defined than the jewelry market and offers greater data availability and quality. Nevertheless, the non-industrial uses of synthetic sapphire (i.e., in jewelry) are also analyzed, although, generally, in less detail than synthetic sapphire in industrial applications.

Report Includes

60 data tables and 33 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global markets for synthetic sapphire industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the synthetic sapphire industry

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for synthetic sapphire, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, end user, and geographic region

Latest information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the synthetic sapphire market, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Saint-Gobain S.A. and Schott AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Trends

3.1 Industry Landscape

3.2 Future Trends

3.2.1 Social Benefits of Sapphire Crystal

3.3 Growth Drivers

3.3.1 Expanding Electronics Industry

3.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

3.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

3.3.4 European Manufacturing

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 High Cost of Material

3.4.2 Customization Requirements

3.4.3 Short Life Span Products

3.5 Key Market Growth Opportunities

3.5.1 Optics

3.5.2 Surging Pharmaceutical Industry

3.5.3 Regulatory Trends

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 Technology Background

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Features of Single Crystal Sapphire

4.1.2 Flame Fusion

4.1.3 Czochralski Sapphire

4.1.4 Bridgman Process

4.1.5 Edge-Defined Film-Fed Growth (Efg)

4.1.6 Shaped Crystal Growth, the Stepanov Method

4.1.7 Heat Exchanger Method

4.1.8 Gradient Solidification Method

4.1.9 Goi (Kyropoulos) Sapphire Crystal Growth

4.2 Substrate Material, Led Industry

4.3 Silicon on Sapphire Technology

4.4 Production Process

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Advantages, Sapphire Windows

4.7 Patent Analysis



Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain, Covid-19 Impact and Pricing Analysis

5.1 Value Chain

5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Synthetic Sapphire Industry

5.3 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix

6.1 List of Vendors

6.2 Major Stakeholders



Chapter 7 Synthetic Gems and Crystals: Market Overview

7.1 Definition

7.2 Crystalline Substances

7.2.1 Types of Gemstones and Industrial Crystals

7.3 History of Synthetic Gems and Crystals

7.4 Rubies

7.5 Diamonds

7.6 Quartz

7.7 Mica

7.8 Garnet

7.9 Other Types of Synthetic Gemstones

7.9.1 Alexandrite

7.9.2 Amethyst

7.9.3 Emeralds

7.9.4 Spinel

7.10 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals

7.11 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals: Market Details

7.11.1 Diamonds

7.11.2 Rubies

7.11.3 Garnets

7.11.4 Other Gemstones

7.11.5 Quartz

7.11.6 Mica



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Emerging Applications

8.1.2 Optical

8.2 Sapphire Substrates

8.3 Display

8.4 Others



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Light Emitting Diode (Led) Manufacturing

9.3 Semiconductors

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.5 Medical Devices

9.6 Military and Aerospace

9.6.1 Defense

9.6.2 Missiles

9.7 Industrial

9.8 Others



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Market Shares

11.3 Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

