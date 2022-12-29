U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.00
    +18.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,858.75
    +86.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7570
    -0.5780 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.26
    -59.11 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.14
    -0.97 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.62
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Insights on the Tartaric Acid Global Market to 2026: Featuring Distillerie Mazzari, Comercial Quimica Sarasa, Alvinesa and Tartaros Gonzalo Castello Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Tartaric Acid Market

Global Tartaric Acid Market
Global Tartaric Acid Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tartaric Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Grapes & Sun-dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride), by Application (Food, Beverages), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tartaric acid market size is expected to reach USD 468.15 million by 2026, as per this new report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2026.

Companies Mentioned

  • Distillerie Mazzari S.p.A.

  • Comercial Quimica Sarasa S.L.

  • Alvinesa

  • Tartaros Gonzalo Castello, SL

  • Industria Chimica Valenzana S.P.A.

  • Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

  • Distillerie Bonollo

  • Legre-Mante S.A.

  • THE CHEMICAL COMPANY

  • Henriette's Herbal

The industry growth is majorly attributed to the rapid growth of the food, wine, and beverage industries and an increase in the population. Tartaric acid is a type of organic acid that is abundantly found in grapes in its natural form. It is synthetically produced from Maleic anhydride owing to its structural similarities. The product is used in several end-use applications including food, beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, construction, and metal cleaning.

Raw materials used to manufacture the product using the natural route are fruits, especially grapes, while raw materials used in the synthetic route include maleic acid and hydrogen peroxide. The manufacturers of the product have established supply agreements with raw material suppliers to ensure uninterrupted availability of raw materials at competitive prices, in order to smoothen production operations.

Tartaric acid is widely used in the wine industry for improving taste, reducing pH, and as a preservative in wine. Factors such as the increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing acceptance of wine among the young population have boosted global wine consumption. Additionally, increasing wine production in major markets, such as Italy, France, Spain, and the U.S., has further fueled the growth of the wine industry.

The product is extensively used in functional foods, nucleotides, and energy drinks on account of its anti-oxidant and inflammatory properties. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of anti-oxidants and growing consumer preference for a healthy diet across the world are expected to have a favorable impact on the demand for tartaric acid during the forecast period.

The major end-use industries of the product are food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which were less severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as they are classified under essential services.

This had a positive effect on the demand for tartaric acid as these industries were operational to some extent despite the lockdown. With the situation returning to normal by the end of 2021, the product witnessed an increase in demand from other industries, thereby normalizing the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

169

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$371.51 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$468.15 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Tartaric Acid Market Report Highlights

  • Europe captured the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. This is owing to the presence of a large number of wineries in the region

  • The maleic anhydride source segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. This is owing to the high demand for cost-effective synthetic tartaric acid, which is manufactured utilizing maleic anhydride

  • The beverages application segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the high demand from the wine industry

  • The market is consolidated with a few yet large players that are operating globally. It is a well-established market with a developed value chain. The players are involved in increasing their geographical reach to gain a competitive edge and enter the untapped markets

  • Companies such as Thirumalai Chemicals have integrated through the value chain from production and supply of raw material maleic acid to tartaric acid production. This enables the company to cater to a wide range of application markets

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Tartaric Acid Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2017-2026
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Raw Material Procurement Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends
3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis
3.3.4 Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.4.1 Capex
3.3.4.2 Opex
3.4 Price Trend Analysis, 2017-2026
3.4.1 Factors influencing prices
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
3.7 Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict
3.8 Market Dynamics
3.8.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.8.1.1 increasing wine consumption
3.8.1.2 growing food and beverage industry
3.8.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.8.2.1 stringent food safety regulations
3.8.3 Industry Challenges
3.8.4 Market Opportunities Analysis
3.9 SWOT Analysis
3.10 Industry Analysis Tools
3.10.1 Porter's Analysis
3.10.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 4 Tartaric Acid Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Source movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2026 (%)
4.2 Tartaric acid market size & forecasts and trend analysis by source, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.2.1 Grapes & Sun Dried Raisins
4.2.1.1 Tartaric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Grapes & Sun Dried Raisins, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.2.2 Maleic Anhydride
4.2.2.1 Tartaric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Maleic Anhydride, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.2.3 Others (apricots, tamarind, bananas, apples)
4.2.3.1 Tartaric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Others, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Tartaric Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2026, (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2 Tartaric Acid Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By Application, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.1 Food
5.2.1.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Food, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.2 Beverages
5.2.2.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Beverages, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.3.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Pharmaceuticals, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.2.4.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Cosmetics & Personal Care, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.5 Animal Feed
5.2.5.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Animal Feed, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.6 Construction
5.2.6.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Construction, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.7 Metal Cleaning
5.2.7.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Metal Cleaning, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.8 Others
5.2.8.1 Tartaric Acid Market Volume Estimates and Forecast, By Application, in Others, 2017-2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Tartaric acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2 Competitive Structure
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 List of Key manufacturers
7.3.2 List of key Distributors and Channel Partners
7.3.3 List of Potential End-Users
7.4 Company Market Positioning

Chapter 8 Tartaric Acid Market- Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arwpvo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Alameda Research Liquidated Ether-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin in Past 24 Hours, On-Chain Data Shows

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TSMC Starts Next-Gen Mass Production as World Fights Over Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mas

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • COVID flare-up to weigh on China EV sales in Q1 2023, report says

    China’s re-opening may take a bite out of the country’s all-important auto sector. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a flare-up in Covid-19 cases will hit China’s EV industry, resulting in a loss of 600,000 in EV sales in the first quarter of next year. Citing data from the partially owned China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the report finds that the flare up in cases will create disrupted production, and reduced demand.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • Rouble recovers after hitting 8-month low vs dollar on sanctions fears

    The Russian rouble pared losses to gain on Thursday after slumping to an eight-month low against the dollar in early trade, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit export revenues. Despite recovering ground in another volatile session, the rouble has still lost more than 13% to the dollar since a Western price cap on Russian oil exports came into force on Dec. 5.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy

    Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • BYD Hikes Pricing for Dolphin Model Despite Slowing Car Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s biggest maker of clean cars, has increased pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, just as automobile demand in the nation looks to be coming off the boil.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Ma

  • How Southwest Airlines Melted Down

    Airline executives and labor leaders point to inadequate technology systems as one reason why a brutal winter storm turned into a debacle. One main culprit: SkySolver, a crew scheduling tool, which was overwhelmed by the task.

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • Top Stocks

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are U.S. Steel for best value, Coterra Energy for fastest growth, and Occidental Petroleum for most momentum.

  • Bull vs. Bear: Spotify

    Zane Fracek and Connor Allen consider the bull and bear cases for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The opportunity is huge for this company, but it all comes down to execution. If you are interested in this stock, check out this video and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

  • Natural Gas ETFs: Waves of Volatility

    BOIL and KOLD may be for those investors who don’t get cold feet.