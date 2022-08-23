U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Insights on the Teeth Whitening Products Global Market to 2027 - Rising Consciousness Regarding Oral Hygiene is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market
Global Teeth Whitening Products Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teeth whitening products market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.08% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Teeth whitening products refer to various chemical products used for restoring the natural shade of the teeth or whiten the tooth enamel. Surface whiteners, toothpastes, strips, gels, rinses, paint-on films, dental scalers, chewing gums, and whitening kits are some of the most commonly used teeth whitening products. They are usually manufactured using chlorine and bleaches and assist in removing the surface stains chemically or physically to change the color of the teeth. They are also effective in removing the traces of tobacco, caffeine and other contaminants that permanently discolor or damage the teeth.

The rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising consumption of tea, coffee, tobacco and alcoholic beverages, consumers across the globe are increasingly experiencing discoloration of teeth and other tooth-related problems. This has driven the demand for cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening products for self-grooming and maintaining the overall aesthetics.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of natural and herbal variants with instant results, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These products do not consist of coarse abrasives and have negligible long-term effects on the teeth with therapeutic benefits.

In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and the easy product availability through proliferating e-commerce retail channels are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the convenient availability of over the counter (OTC) teeth whitening products, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc and W&H (UK) Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global teeth whitening products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global teeth whitening products market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global teeth whitening products market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Teeth Whitening Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Whitening Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Whitening Strips and Gels
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Whitening Rinses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Bleaching Agents
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Bleaching Agents (Surface Cleaners)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Dentists
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Home Users
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Den-Mat Holdings LLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Procter & Gamble Company
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Unilever Plc
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 W&H (UK) Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbtxs8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


