U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.97
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,171.69
    -41.27 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,153.97
    +22.84 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.75
    -0.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -12.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.51 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6080
    +0.9880 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,992.43
    +1,343.42 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    696.12
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Insights on the Telecom API Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Twilio, Verizon & Vonage Holdings Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom API Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Messaging API, IVR API), by End User (Enterprise Developers, Partner Developers), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global telecom API market size is anticipated to reach USD 827.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for smartphones integrated with features such as 5G, digital wallets, GPS services, and near-field communication (NFC), among others, is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. API facilitates web-based solution developers to develop applications through a single point of contact utilizing the capabilities offered by the API platform for agile application development.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the telecommunication sector is expected to sustain market growth in the forecast period. CSPs such as AT&T, Inc., Orange, Google LLP, and Verizon, among others are providing their IoT API platforms to various sectors such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, and transportation, among others. AT&T has an API marketplace to help solution providers quickly build web-based collaboration apps for their voice, video, text, and other communications services. IoT platform developed by Orange namely Live Objects forms connections centrally through a web portal and standard API.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) API is a compilation of several standard APIs and protocols that operate simultaneously to facilitate data sharing and peer-to-peer teleconferencing eliminating the need for installing any third-party additional plug-ins. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising adoption of WebRTC by various CSPs and technology providers such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group, Orange, Google LLP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and AT&T, Inc., among others. However, stringent government regulations for end-user data protection are expected to act as an inhibitor to market growth over the forecast period.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, key players operating in the telecom API market are focused on solidifying their presence in the market by implementing strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and geographical expansion. For instance, in March 2022, U.S.-based T-Mobile Ventureinvested in telecom API development startup SignalWire, which develops voice, video, and messaging APIs, for advancement in API and 5G technology, among others.

Telecom API Market Report Highlights

  • The messaging API segment of the market is projected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to the increasing adoption of A2P messaging by large organizations for applications such as promotional activities, and product announcements, among others.

  • The partner developer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 22.3% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising number of internet users and increasing adoption of over-the-top (OTT) media services by organizations.

  • Asia Pacific held a maximum revenue share of over 28% in 2021 and is projected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users in countries such as India and China.

  • Leading companies in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions to increase their market presence and expand their existing product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Telecom API Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.5. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.6. PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Telecom API Market: Type Outlook
4.1. Telecom API Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2021 & 2030 (USD Billion)
4.2. Messaging API
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.3. WebRTC API
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.4. Payment API
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.5. IVR API
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.6. Location API
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Telecom API Market: End User Outlook
5.1. Telecom API Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End User, 2021 & 2030 (USD Billion)
5.2. Enterprise Developers
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Internal Telecom Developers
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Partner Developers
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.5. Long Tail Developers
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Telecom API Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. AT&T, Inc.
7.1.1. Company overview
7.1.2. Financial performance
7.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.4. Recent developments
7.2. Globe Labs
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Financial performance
7.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.4. Recent developments
7.3. Google, LLC
7.3.1. Company overview
7.3.2. Financial performance
7.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.4. Recent developments
7.4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Financial performance
7.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.4. Recent developments
7.5. LocationSmart
7.5.1. Company overview
7.5.2. Financial performance
7.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.5.4. Recent developments
7.6. Orange S.A.
7.6.1. Company overview
7.6.2. Financial performance
7.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.6.4. Recent developments
7.7. Twilio Inc.
7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.2. Financial performance
7.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.4. Recent developments
7.8. Verizon
7.8.1. Company overview
7.8.2. Financial performance
7.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.8.4. Recent developments
7.9. Vonage Holdings Corp.
7.9.1. Company overview
7.9.2. Financial performance
7.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.9.4. Recent developments
7.10. Vodafone Ltd.
7.10.1. Company overview
7.10.2. Financial performance
7.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.10.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s23i13

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-telecom-api-global-market-to-2030---featuring-twilio-verizon--vonage-holdings-among-others-301558185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling almost 9.6% in morning trading Tuesday after a pre-holiday week that saw its shares gain nearly 50%. GameStop is still a heavily shorted stock with about a quarter of its shares sold short, so it's likely that a lot of short-sellers were covering their positions last week, helping to lift the retailer's stock. Last week, I warned that GameStop shares will likely follow a similar pattern this time, too, and it could be we're in the first days of that occurring.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Delighted Citigroup chief calls Buffett's investment 'wonderful'

    The timing of Warren Buffett's recent investment in Citigroup Inc was not known in advance by the U.S. lender, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Tuesday. Fraser, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt during a trip to Europe, also said the bank didn't yet know whether it would keep its bank licenses in Russia, where it has been shrinking operations after the country sent troops into Ukraine. Earlier this month Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a new $3 billion bet on Citi, lifting its shares and boosting confidence in the battered Wall Street lender's stock.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • The Return Trends At Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Look Promising

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.