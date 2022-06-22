U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Telehandler Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Type, Ownership, Height, Capacity, Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehandler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global telehandler market reached a value of US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A telehandler, or telescopic handler, refers to a versatile lifting machine that can be converted to crane equipment for grabbing and clamping construction material. It is fitted with various attachments, such as pallet forks, winches, muck grabs and buckets to lift and move heavy industrial pipes, buckets, cartons and construction materials, and dig trenches and underground mines.

It offers various advantages, such as suitability for on-road and off-road driving, high load capacity, flexibility and high loading height. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including construction, agriculture and mining.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of telehandlers for solid waste management and recycling activities is providing a thrust to the market growth. Telehandlers are equipped with various attachments to move agricultural materials, such as stacks of hay, livestock feed and fodder and heavy containers.

They are also used for landscaping and other gardening activities in numerous urban planning projects. In line with this, the advent of rental services of construction equipment is also favoring the market growth. This, in turn, has enabled the equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners to reach a broader consumer base and provide customized solutions.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of electric engine telehandlers with higher loadbearing and 360-degree movement capabilities, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization across developing economies, along with extensive infrastructural developments across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global telehandler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telehandler market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ownership?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the height?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global telehandler market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Telehandler Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Compact Telehandler
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Large Telehandler
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Rotating
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-rotating
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Ownership
8.1 Rental
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Personal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Height
9.1 Less Than 50 ft
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 50 ft & Above
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Capacity
10.1 Below 3 Tons
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 3-10 Tons
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Above 10 Tons
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Construction
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Agriculture
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Forestry
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Mines and Quarries
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 AB Volvo
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Haulotte Group (Solem SA)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.5 J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.6 JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 Komatsu Limited
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.8 Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Manitou Group
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.11 Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation)
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12 Terex Corporation
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12.3 Financials
17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.13 Wacker Neuson SE
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwwks3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-telehandler-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-ownership-height-capacity-application-and-region-301573299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

