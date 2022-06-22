Insights on the Telehandler Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Type, Ownership, Height, Capacity, Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehandler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehandler market reached a value of US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A telehandler, or telescopic handler, refers to a versatile lifting machine that can be converted to crane equipment for grabbing and clamping construction material. It is fitted with various attachments, such as pallet forks, winches, muck grabs and buckets to lift and move heavy industrial pipes, buckets, cartons and construction materials, and dig trenches and underground mines.

It offers various advantages, such as suitability for on-road and off-road driving, high load capacity, flexibility and high loading height. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including construction, agriculture and mining.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of telehandlers for solid waste management and recycling activities is providing a thrust to the market growth. Telehandlers are equipped with various attachments to move agricultural materials, such as stacks of hay, livestock feed and fodder and heavy containers.

They are also used for landscaping and other gardening activities in numerous urban planning projects. In line with this, the advent of rental services of construction equipment is also favoring the market growth. This, in turn, has enabled the equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners to reach a broader consumer base and provide customized solutions.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of electric engine telehandlers with higher loadbearing and 360-degree movement capabilities, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization across developing economies, along with extensive infrastructural developments across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.



