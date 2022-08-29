U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

Insights on the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Global Market to 2027 - Implementation of TAWS in Cargo and Private Jets Presents Opportunities

Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market

Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market
Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market (2022-2027) by System, Engine, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market is estimated to be USD 253 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 334.44 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.74%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Avidyne, Garmin, Honeywell International, L3Harris Technologies, Mid-Continent Instrument, Rockwell Collins, Sandel Avionics, Thales Group, Universal Avionics Systems, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Directives from Major Aviation Agencies Mandate to Deploy TAWS
4.1.2 Paradigm Shift in Transport Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Deployment Cost of TAWS
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Implementation of TAWS in Cargo and Private Jets
4.3.2 Growth in International Business and Trade
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Integrators

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Class A System
6.3 Class B System
6.4 Class C System

7 Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, By Engine
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Turbine Engine
7.3 Piston Engine

8 Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Aircraft
8.2.1 Civil Aircraft
8.2.2 Chartered Planes
8.2.3 Civilian/Private Rotorcraft
8.3 Military & Defense Aircraft
8.3.1 Fighter Planes
8.3.2 Carrier Planes
8.3.3 Military Rotorcraft
8.4 Others (Search & Rescue Operation Aircraft)

9 Americas' Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Avidyne
14.2 Garmin
14.3 Honeywell International
14.4 L3Harris Technologies
14.5 Mid-Continent Instrument
14.6 Rockwell Collins
14.7 Sandel Avionics
14.8 Thales Group
14.9 Universal Avionics Systems

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubs63y

