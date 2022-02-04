U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Insights on the Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Global Market to 2031 - by Communication, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Testing Type and Region

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This recent report on the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.

This the publisher study on the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

  • How much value will the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

  • What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market?

  • What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market?

  • What are the indicators expected to drive the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market?

  • What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the major advancements witnessed in the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market?

  • How regulatory norms affected the market for test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunity
3.3. Market Factor Analysis
3.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3.2. SWOT Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Scenario
3.5. Key Trend Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Vendor Matrix
3.8. Gross Margin Analysis
3.9. Cost Structure Analysis
3.10. Profit Margin Analysis

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

5. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market by Communication
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
5.2. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast by Communication, 2017-2031
5.2.1. Mobile
5.2.2. FlexRay
5.2.3. Web
5.2.4. Embedded Software
5.2.4.1. Modbus
5.2.4.2. Profibus
5.2.4.3. EtherCAT
5.2.4.4. Others
5.2.5. CAN Bus
5.2.5.1. Digital IO Module
5.2.5.2. Analog IO Module
5.2.5.3. Remote IO Module
5.2.5.4. ECU Connection (J1939)
5.2.5.5. TCU Connection (Linux Based)
5.2.6. Others

6. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market by Vehicle Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
6.2. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast by Vehicle Type, 2017-2031
6.2.1. Passenger Vehicle
6.2.2. Light Commercial Vehicle
6.2.3. Heavy Duty Truck
6.2.4. Bus & Coach
6.2.5. Motorcycle
6.2.6. Power Generation Set
6.2.7. Motorsport
6.2.7.1. Autocross
6.2.7.2. Hill climb
6.2.7.3. Karting
6.2.7.4. Circuit Racing
6.2.7.5. Rally Cross
6.2.7.6. Others
6.2.8. Powersports
6.2.8.1. Snowmobile
6.2.8.2. Trikes
6.2.8.3. ATVs
6.2.8.4. UTVs
6.2.8.5. Jet Skis
6.2.8.6. Others
6.2.9. Agriculture Vehicle
6.2.9.1. Less than 30 HP
6.2.9.2. 30-100 HP
6.2.9.3. 101-200 HP
6.2.9.4. More Than 200 HP

7. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market by Propulsion
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
7.2. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast by Propulsion, 2017-2031
7.2.1. Internal Combustion Engine
7.2.2. Electric
7.2.2.1. Battery Electric
7.2.2.2. Hybrid Electric
7.2.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric

8. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market by Testing Type
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
8.2. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast by Testing Type, 2017-2031
8.2.1. Durability Test
8.2.2. Performance Test
8.2.3. Vehicle Simulation
8.2.4. Others

9. Global Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market by Region

10. North America Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

11. Europe Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

12. Asia Pacific Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

13. Middle East & Africa Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

14. South America Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020
15.2. Key Strategy Analysis
15.2.1. Strategic Overview - Expansion, M&A, Partnership
15.2.2. Product & Marketing Strategy
15.3. Company Analysis for each player

16. Company Profile/ Key Players - Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market
16.1. Horiba Automotive
16.1.1. Company Overview
16.1.2. Company Footprints
16.1.3. Production Locations
16.1.4. Product Portfolio
16.1.5. Competitors & Customers
16.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.1.7. Recent Developments
16.1.8. Financial Analysis
16.1.9. Profitability
16.1.10. Revenue Share
16.1.11. Executive Bios
16.2. Power Test Inc.
16.2.1. Company Overview
16.2.2. Company Footprints
16.2.3. Production Locations
16.2.4. Product Portfolio
16.2.5. Competitors & Customers
16.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.2.7. Recent Developments
16.2.8. Financial Analysis
16.2.9. Profitability
16.2.10. Revenue Share
16.2.11. Executive Bios
16.3. A&D Technology
16.3.1. Company Overview
16.3.2. Company Footprints
16.3.3. Production Locations
16.3.4. Product Portfolio
16.3.5. Competitors & Customers
16.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.3.7. Recent Developments
16.3.8. Financial Analysis
16.3.9. Profitability
16.3.10. Revenue Share
16.3.11. Executive Bios
16.4. SAKOR Technologies Inc.
16.4.1. Company Overview
16.4.2. Company Footprints
16.4.3. Production Locations
16.4.4. Product Portfolio
16.4.5. Competitors & Customers
16.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.4.7. Recent Developments
16.4.8. Financial Analysis
16.4.9. Profitability
16.4.10. Revenue Share
16.4.11. Executive Bios
16.5. FEV Europe GmbH
16.5.1. Company Overview
16.5.2. Company Footprints
16.5.3. Production Locations
16.5.4. Product Portfolio
16.5.5. Competitors & Customers
16.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.5.7. Recent Developments
16.5.8. Financial Analysis
16.5.9. Profitability
16.5.10. Revenue Share
16.5.11. Executive Bios
16.6. Sierra Instruments
16.6.1. Company Overview
16.6.2. Company Footprints
16.6.3. Production Locations
16.6.4. Product Portfolio
16.6.5. Competitors & Customers
16.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.6.7. Recent Developments
16.6.8. Financial Analysis
16.6.9. Profitability
16.6.10. Revenue Share
16.6.11. Executive Bios
16.7. Dyne Systems Inc.
16.7.1. Company Overview
16.7.2. Company Footprints
16.7.3. Production Locations
16.7.4. Product Portfolio
16.7.5. Competitors & Customers
16.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.7.7. Recent Developments
16.7.8. Financial Analysis
16.7.9. Profitability
16.7.10. Revenue Share
16.7.11. Executive Bios
16.8. Integral Powertrain
16.8.1. Company Overview
16.8.2. Company Footprints
16.8.3. Production Locations
16.8.4. Product Portfolio
16.8.5. Competitors & Customers
16.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.8.7. Recent Developments
16.8.8. Financial Analysis
16.8.9. Profitability
16.8.10. Revenue Share
16.8.11. Executive Bios
16.9. AIP GmbH & Co. KG
16.9.1. Company Overview
16.9.2. Company Footprints
16.9.3. Production Locations
16.9.4. Product Portfolio
16.9.5. Competitors & Customers
16.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.9.7. Recent Developments
16.9.8. Financial Analysis
16.9.9. Profitability
16.9.10. Revenue Share
16.9.11. Executive Bios
16.10. AVL GmbH
16.10.1. Company Overview
16.10.2. Company Footprints
16.10.3. Production Locations
16.10.4. Product Portfolio
16.10.5. Competitors & Customers
16.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.10.7. Recent Developments
16.10.8. Financial Analysis
16.10.9. Profitability
16.10.10. Revenue Share
16.10.11. Executive Bios
16.11. Unico LLC
16.11.1. Company Overview
16.11.2. Company Footprints
16.11.3. Production Locations
16.11.4. Product Portfolio
16.11.5. Competitors & Customers
16.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.11.7. Recent Developments
16.11.8. Financial Analysis
16.11.9. Profitability
16.11.10. Revenue Share
16.11.11. Executive Bios
16.12. SAJ TEST PLANT PVT. LTD.
16.12.1. Company Overview
16.12.2. Company Footprints
16.12.3. Production Locations
16.12.4. Product Portfolio
16.12.5. Competitors & Customers
16.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.12.7. Recent Developments
16.12.8. Financial Analysis
16.12.9. Profitability
16.12.10. Revenue Share
16.12.11. Executive Bios
16.13. MAHLE Powertrain
16.13.1. Company Overview
16.13.2. Company Footprints
16.13.3. Production Locations
16.13.4. Product Portfolio
16.13.5. Competitors & Customers
16.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.13.7. Recent Developments
16.13.8. Financial Analysis
16.13.9. Profitability
16.13.10. Revenue Share
16.13.11. Executive Bios
16.14. Taylor Dynamometer
16.14.1. Company Overview
16.14.2. Company Footprints
16.14.3. Production Locations
16.14.4. Product Portfolio
16.14.5. Competitors & Customers
16.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.14.7. Recent Developments
16.14.8. Financial Analysis
16.14.9. Profitability
16.14.10. Revenue Share
16.14.11. Executive Bios
16.15. Rototest
16.15.1. Company Overview
16.15.2. Company Footprints
16.15.3. Production Locations
16.15.4. Product Portfolio
16.15.5. Competitors & Customers
16.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.15.7. Recent Developments
16.15.8. Financial Analysis
16.15.9. Profitability
16.15.10. Revenue Share
16.15.11. Executive Bios
16.16. KRATZER AUTOMATION AG
16.16.1. Company Overview
16.16.2. Company Footprints
16.16.3. Production Locations
16.16.4. Product Portfolio
16.16.5. Competitors & Customers
16.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.16.7. Recent Developments
16.16.8. Financial Analysis
16.16.9. Profitability
16.16.10. Revenue Share
16.16.11. Executive Bios
16.17. Systems Technology Group, Inc.
16.17.1. Company Overview
16.17.2. Company Footprints
16.17.3. Production Locations
16.17.4. Product Portfolio
16.17.5. Competitors & Customers
16.17.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
16.17.7. Recent Developments
16.17.8. Financial Analysis
16.17.9. Profitability
16.17.10. Revenue Share
16.17.11. Executive Bios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ktkvi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-test-automation-systems-for-powertrain-dynamometer-global-market-to-2031---by-communication-vehicle-type-propulsion-testing-type-and-region-301475681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

