Insights on the Thermal Ceramics Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Temperature Range, End-use Industry and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global thermal ceramics market reached a value of US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Thermal ceramics, also known as ultra-high temperature ceramics (UHTCs), are refractory materials that provide durability at over 2000 degrees Celsius. They are used to reduce energy consumption, emissions, and operating costs in high-temperature industrial processing of metals, cement, ceramics, glass, and petrochemicals. Their refractory quality and electrical conductivity make them ideal for managing molten aluminum. Besides this, as they can refract thermal energy and resist corrosion, thermal ceramics are gaining widespread adoption for insulation of nuclear water systems across the globe.

Due to their high-temperature resistance, thermal ceramics are extensively utilized in the aerospace industry to meet stringent performance, temperature, and weight specifications of spacecraft. This, in confluence with the increasing funding by governments of various countries in space exploration, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating use of hypersonic missiles and weapons on account of the rising geopolitical tensions and investments in the defense sector is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, thermal ceramics are employed in the automotive industry to protect the surface and inner layer of vehicles from friction and generated plasma. This, along with the boosting sales of passenger vehicles on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels, is contributing to market growth. It can also be attributed to the expanding application of off-the-road vehicles in the construction industry.

Furthermore, thermal ceramics provide lightweight fire insulation in cruise ships, super-yachts, high-speed ferries, offshore platforms, and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. Therefore, the emerging need for energy and the declining onshore oil exploration activities are propelling their use in deep-water oil extraction, especially in remote locations.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., FibreCast Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rath Group, Rauschert GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., Unifrax and YESO Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global thermal ceramics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global thermal ceramics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the temperature range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global thermal ceramics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Thermal Ceramics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Ceramic Fabrics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Insulation Bricks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Temperature Range
7.1 650-1000 Celsius
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 1000-1400 Celsius
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 1400-1600 Celsius
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Above 1600 Celsius
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Mining and Metal Processing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Construction
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Manufacturing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Power Generation
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Aerospace
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 CeramTec GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 FibreCast Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Ibiden Co. Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Morgan Advanced Materials
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Rath Group
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Rauschert GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 RHI Magnesita GmbH
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Unifrax
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 YESO Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5k2fke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-thermal-ceramics-global-market-to-2027---by-type-temperature-range-end-use-industry-and-region-301564015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

